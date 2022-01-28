Helen Marie Taylor, who preserved Monument Avenue's historic street design and later defended the monuments, dies at 98

Helen Marie Taylor, a Texan who played a pivotal role in two of Monument Avenue's most important moments, has died at age 98, according to the Waco Tribune-Herald.
Ms. Taylor's staunch support for preserving Monument Avenue and its history led her to a 1968 showdown with the city. She stood in front of a group of asphalt machines to stop them from paving over the original asphalt paving blocks. The paving was paused, and after a year-long battle with City Hall, the street's historic designs were preserved.
In a similar fashion, Ms. Taylor later got herself arrested in the 1970s attempting to thwart a demolition crew from knocking down a historic book bindery.
More recently, Ms. Taylor fiercely resisted the removal of Confederate statues along Monument Avenue. After then-Gov. Ralph Northam ordered the removal of the Robert E. Lee statue from Monument Avenue, calling it a racist symbol, Ms. Taylor was among area residents who unsuccessfully sued to block the state from taking it down. They argued that Northam was bound by the language of 19th century agreements to consider the monument and the area around it “perpetually sacred.”
Northam had ordered the statue’s removal on June 3, 2020, days after a Minneapolis police officer’s murder of George Floyd prompted protests of racial injustice in Richmond and across the country. Workers removed the Lee statue Sept. 8, 2021, following a ruling by the Virginia Supreme Court.
Ms. Taylor lived in her Richmond home on Monument Avenue for more than 50 years and became a fervid defender of its history. The Monument Avenue home was built near the Jefferson Davis monument because Ms. Taylor's father-in-law, a tobacco tycoon, was a descendant of President Zachary Taylor, who was friends with Davis.
Ms. Taylor also lived in her family's generational home, Bloomsbury, in Orange, Va., after marrying her sixth cousin, Jaquelin E. Taylor, in 1964.
Ms. Taylor's life outside the city was equally eventful.
Born Nov. 17 1923, she was the daughter of Marie Chumley and Howell Taylor. She attended Baylor University and the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London, which led to her role as the entertainment director for the United States 7th Army during and after World War II.
After the war, Ms. Taylor's passion for performing arts placed her in New York, where she became a stage actor starring in notable roles like Ophelia in "Hamlet." She also taught Shakespearean drama at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts.
President Ronald Reagan recognized Ms. Taylor and named her as the United States delegate to the United States Education, Scientific and Culture Organization meeting in Paris in 1983 and as a United States representative to the United Nations in 1986.
Ms. Taylor was the founder and member of the Shakespeare Theatre of Stratford in Connecticut, Theatre Louisville, Dallas Theatre Center, and the Association of Producing Artists in New York, according to a Virginia Senate commendation in 2010.
Ms. Taylor also served on the board of governors for the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London and served for a time as chair of the American Auditions Committee.
Ms. Taylor also lent her time and patronage to many civic organizations. She was a council member for the National Endowment for the Humanities, president of the James Monroe Memorial Foundation and founder and president of the James Madison Museum.
She also opened a local history museum in her birthplace, Waco, Texas — The Helen Marie Taylor Museum of Waco History.
