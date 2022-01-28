Helen Marie Taylor, who preserved Monument Avenue's historic street design and later defended the monuments, dies at 98

Northam had ordered the statue’s removal on June 3, 2020, days after a Minneapolis police officer’s murder of George Floyd prompted protests of racial injustice in Richmond and across the country. Workers removed the Lee statue Sept. 8, 2021, following a ruling by the Virginia Supreme Court.

Ms. Taylor lived in her Richmond home on Monument Avenue for more than 50 years and became a fervid defender of its history. The Monument Avenue home was built near the Jefferson Davis monument because Ms. Taylor's father-in-law, a tobacco tycoon, was a descendant of President Zachary Taylor, who was friends with Davis.

Ms. Taylor also lived in her family's generational home, Bloomsbury, in Orange, Va., after marrying her sixth cousin, Jaquelin E. Taylor, in 1964.

Ms. Taylor's life outside the city was equally eventful.

Born Nov. 17 1923, she was the daughter of Marie Chumley and Howell Taylor. She attended Baylor University and the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London, which led to her role as the entertainment director for the United States 7th Army during and after World War II.