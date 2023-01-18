Help name the baby pygmy hippo at Metro Richmond Zoo

Metro Richmond Zoo is conducting a poll to name its baby pygmy hippopotamus born just before Christmas.

Thousands of people cast their vote for name options for the baby hippo and the zoo has winnowed down the list to six names.

The names are:

Petunia

Dumplin’

Penelope

Holly

Gayla

Olive

Voting is open online at the Metro Richmond Zoo's website. The poll will close Sunday at 11:59 p.m. The name will be announced the following week.

The baby pygmy hippo was born to parents, Iris and Corwin, on Dec. 6 at the zoo located in Chesterfield. At the time, the zoo said “Iris is an experienced mother and very caring of her baby. The calf has been nursing and is growing quickly.”

The baby hippo and her mom Irish were moved and made available for public viewing in late December. The zoo said in a news release that on Dec. 27, Iris and her 3-week-old calf were moved into the zoo’s indoor pool area for some hippo swimming lessons. Iris showed her baby around the new area and then demonstrated how to enter the pool. The baby followed mom cautiously into the water. The calf’s natural instincts kicked in and she started swimming immediately.

According to the release, the calf is becoming more comfortable with her new surroundings by splashing in the water and playing with the underwater currents. As a precaution, the water level in the pool was lowered so the baby’s head could stay above the water. They are conditioning the calf to swim by slowly increasing the water level each day.

The female calf weighed in at 24.2 pounds when she was a week old. The zoo says full-grown pygmy hippos can weigh up to 600 pounds.

More information at metrorichmondzoo.com/baby-hippo-naming-poll.