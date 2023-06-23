This article was originally published in the Richmond Times-Dispatch on Feb. 23, 2001.

It's been a long run for Don Henley, and a long time between visits to Richmond.

The venerable rocker last played in Richmond as a member of the Eagles at their end of their successful sprint through the 1970s. He returned last night with a lot of lost time to make up for.

On a icy night outside, Henley warmed an appreciative, almost-full house at Richmond's Landmark Theater with a trip down memory lane through his old hits and a present day jaunt through his new ones. "I haven't been here in a long time. Some interesting things have happened to me here," Henley joked. "I don't want to go into the details."

Henley played for well over two hours, despite fighting a cold that he said was a gift from his children.

"They're always bringing me things," he said.

Backed by a seven-piece band, a vocal trio and two trombonists in shades on a ska version of "Hotel California," Henley played 21 songs, a third of which came from his latest album, "Inside Job."

Playing before a stage backdrop that looked like the inside of a bombed-out church, Henley was singing to the choir. He had the audience standing and singing during old favorites such as "Life in the Fast Lane," "The Long Run" and "All She Wants to Do Is Dance." Henley played mostly predictable choices from his 30-year resume, but at least one was a pleasant surprise: the country-styled "You Must Not Be Drinking Enough," which is from one of his earlier albums.

He closed his show with a strong second encore that included two deeply personal songs from his new CD - "My Thanksgiving" and "Taking You Home" - and his old standby, "Desperado."

Henley opened the current leg of his solo tour Wednesday night in Atlanta. He said last night after the show that the Eagles will reform in May and tour in Europe, and may tour in Asia later in the year. The group also hopes to write and record songs for a new Eagles' CD.

Backstage after the show, Henley said he could not discuss the situation with longtime Eagles' guitarist Don Felder, who sued Henley and Glenn Frey after he was booted from the group earlier this month. Henley said the band would hire another guitarist.