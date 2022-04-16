Henrico apartment fire injures seven

Three adults and four juveniles were taken to the hospital after an apartment fire Friday night in the 8300 block of Winchmere Court forced a woman to jump from a second-floor window, according to Henrico fire officials.

Henrico firefighters were dispatched around 11 p.m. to the apartment, off Shrader Road, and arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the front second-floor windows and fire in the rear extending over the roof.

The seven occupants who escaped the apartment were taken to VCU Medical Center for smoke inhalation.

An adjacent apartment sustained smoke damage, with seven people displaced, according to Henrico fire officials.

Henrico fire marshals were on the scene Saturday investigating the cause of the fire.