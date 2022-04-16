 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Henrico apartment fire injures seven

  • 0

Three adults and four juveniles were taken to the hospital after an apartment fire Friday night in the 8300 block of Winchmere Court forced a woman to jump from a second-floor window, according to Henrico fire officials.

Henrico firefighters were dispatched around 11 p.m. to the apartment, off Shrader Road, and arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the front second-floor windows and fire in the rear extending over the roof.

The seven occupants who escaped the apartment were taken to VCU Medical Center for smoke inhalation.

An adjacent apartment sustained smoke damage, with seven people displaced, according to Henrico fire officials.

Henrico fire marshals were on the scene Saturday investigating the cause of the fire.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Seeking asylum in US: Refugees try their luck via Mexico's border

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News