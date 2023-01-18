Henrico author Meg Medina named national youth ambassador by Library of Congress

The power of reading and storytelling have helped bring acclaimed author Meg Medina to this point in her life, and now she has the opportunity to share those pursuits and her influence with an even wider audience.

The Library of Congress and Every Child a Reader have announced the appointment of Medina, who lives in Henrico, as the eighth National Ambassador for Young People’s Literature for 2023-24. A Cuban-American, Medina is the first author of Latina heritage to serve as the national ambassador.

Medina said the appointment, which becomes official Wednesday, is “right up there” with being awarded the 2019 Newbery Medal, the highest honor in American literature for children, for her book, “Merci Suárez Changes Gears.”

“It just really feels like a beautiful thing,” she said in an interview.

Medina, 59, is a New York Times best-selling author who writes picture books, as well as middle-grade and young adult fiction. She began working on her first book at age 40 after the youngest of her three children had gone off to Henrico’s Pemberton Elementary School. Besides the Newbery, she has won numerous awards, and in 2014 was recognized as one of The CNN 10: Visionary Women in America and one of Latino Stories’ Top Ten Latino Authors to Watch. Her most recent picture book, “Evelyn Del Rey Is Moving Away,” has received multiple honors, including the 2021-22 Charlotte Zolotow Award.

As national ambassador, Medina plans to travel the country “talking about stories and books and using them to reconnect us.” She also wants to emphasize reading, not so much as a subject in school but as a joy in life.

“I’ll be chatting with kids about how they talk up books, how they choose the books they really want to read, how they find new authors and voices and how they talk to each other about the books that really jazz them,” Medina said, noting what she envisions is different than the typical classroom book discussion.

“This is about the passion, this is about why you love a book: your favorite line, the character that made you laugh out loud, the part of the story that reminded you of your family’s story, the thing that was hard to read, the piece of information that brought you a new vision of your self or of somebody else in your class.”

Medina will also engage readers across the country through her new platform, “Cuéntame!: Let’s talk books.” It is inspired by the Spanish phrase that friends and families use when catching up with one another. It translates to English as “tell me!” The platform will encourage connection among families, classrooms, libraries and communities by talking about books.

“Cuéntame is a very warm phrase that Spanish people use when we haven’t seen each other in a while,” she said.

Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden will inaugurate Medina as the new national ambassador on Tuesday, Jan. 24 (the event will be live-streamed on the library’s YouTube page).

She said Medina’s “warmth and openness, coupled with her long-running commitment to young readers, libraries and librarians, is extraordinary. I look forward to the ways she will invite young people — especially Spanish and bilingual speakers — to share their favorite books and stories.”

Medina said her only regret is the absence of her elders — her mother and her aunts — who have passed and who “spent so much time telling me stories and using them to connect me to my past, to my culture, to other people.”

Especially considering their lives as immigrants.

“Because like a lot of immigrants, they leave behind the people they love and the comforts and all they know for this new unknown,” Medina said. “It’s a gamble, and it’s often a gamble that is so centered on what will be possible for their children and those who come after them. I have to hope that somewhere out there they’re enjoying this moment as much as I am.”

