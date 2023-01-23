Henrico boy, 16, pleads guilty to fatally shooting Lucia Bremer, 13, in inexplicable killing

A 16-year-old Henrico County boy pleaded guilty Monday to fatally shooting 13-year-old Lucia Bremer as she and a friend were walking near Godwin High School in 2021. Bremer suffered nine gunshot wounds in the inexplicable ambush killing.

Deciding to forgo a jury trial scheduled for three days next week, Dylan A. Williams, who was 14 at the time of shooting, entered his pleas in Henrico Circuit Court to first-degree murder and felony use of a firearm in the March 26, 2021 slaying of Bremer, a 8th grader at Quioccasin Middle School.

Williams also pled guilty to the attempted murder of Harper Tyson, the girl that was walking with Bremer at the time.

In exchange for his guilty pleas, prosecutors plan to withdraw charges of communicating a threat to a school, possession of a firearm by juvenile under 18 and brandishing a firearm at sentencing.

Henrico Circuit Judge Richard S. Wallerstein Jr. convicted Williams after accepting his pleas and set sentencing for April 14. The boy's plea agreement caps at 60 years the active prison term that he can be sentenced to.

From the beginning, the case drew significant public interest due to the ages of Williams and Bremer and puzzling nature of the crime. Authorities have said it's unclear why Williams targeted the girls, with whom he attended school but apparently didn't know.

Prosecutors said they believed Williams, who has been diagnosed with extensive trauma and mental health issues that went unaddressed for years, intended to kill someone that day. Two weeks before the shooting, Williams commented on a video posted on YouTube that depicted a graphic school shooting, saying: "This is going to be me when everyone comes back to school."

The FBI provided information about the post to Henrico police two days after the fatal shooting.

According to evidence, several neighbors noticed the boy in a hoodie following the girls home as they walked in the 1900 block of Hickoryridge Road in the Gayton West community; they had been playing soccer on the fields near Godwin High. Detectives found a hoodie matching the description given, and seen in footage they recovered from homes near the shooting, in Williams' room.

A 9mm handgun matching casings recovered from the scene was found in Williams' home. Richard M. Pierce, William's legal guardian and the gun's owner, was charged but later acquitted of contributing to the delinquency of a minor in connection with the firearm.

Pierce showed the gun to detectives after the shooting. It had been just where he had left it, with the trigger lock in place. DNA found on the trigger lock was matched to Pierce and Williams.

Three different psychologists diagnosed Williams with a handful of various mental disorders, but none of them were consistent.

During a December 2021 hearing, Michelle Killough Nelson, a psychologist who specializes in forensic evaluation of juveniles for court, said, "There is something just off with Dylan. There is something funky going on, but none of us know what it is."

Nelson diagnosed Williams with unspecified trauma and stressor-related disorder and unspecified neurodevelopment disorder. But she added that treatment would be difficult without a clear diagnosis.

Williams' father was murdered when the boy was 2, and then watched his mother die from an asthma attack at age 12. He never received grief counseling. His custody was unclear in the intervening years, and he was likely exposed to domestic and sexual abuses, according to testimony at the December 2021 hearing.

None of his prior contacts with police — which included assaults on his mother, an at-home caregiver and a police officer; and the possession of a pocketknife at school — resulted in any conviction. But there were two separate hospitalizations between 2018 and 2019. "The issue always came to one of mental health," one of his attorneys, Kevin Purnell, said previously.