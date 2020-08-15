Henrico church holds 60 service projects throughout Richmond community

Heights Church in Henrico on Thursday through Saturday held its sixth annual RVA Week, an expansive community outreach event involving 60 projects and serving more than 35 local nonprofit organizations, schools, hospitals and churches.
This year’s RVA Week was the largest yet, and included a blood drive with the American Red Cross and a meal delivery service in which the church distributed 5,000 free lunches to local health care workers, hospitals and police departments.
Hundreds of volunteers donated their time — some working outdoors through Saturday’s constant downpour — to provide service throughout the community. Brittney Mullins headed the planning team for the event, and said the logistical process began in February and faced more challenges than in years past because of the pandemic.
“It’s definitely taken more planning than it usually does, but it’s been awesome to see how we can all work together even more than normal and pull this thing off,” Mullins said.
More than 30 leaders collaborated to plan the event, contacting nonprofits, organizing volunteer lists and purchasing supplies throughout months of work. Non-Profits involved in the event included the McShin Foundation, Wings of Hope Ranch, Habitat for Humanity and the Ronald McDonald House.
The burgeoning church was launched in 2015, and Mullins said its pastor, Josh Whitlow, has always wanted service to extend beyond the walls of the building. RVA Week is the preeminent manifestation of that service, and its importance has been heightened by the pandemic, Mullins said.
“We serve relentlessly, and that has to step up even more in this time,” said co-pastor Crystal Whitlow.
Whitlow’s son Lincoln turned 6 on Saturday. With the rain on top of the pandemic, she’s not sure how they would have celebrated had it not been for RVA Week.
“I think it’s life-changing for them,” she said, gesturing around to the children, some sitting at tables writing letters of encouragement to local inmates, others playing with a bubble machine, hopping their way through a makeshift obstacle course or shooting hoops on a children’s basketball rim. Lincoln stood by her side, eating cotton candy. “The pandemic has been life changing. So to bring some hope, joy and fun, it’s awesome.”
Allie Wong, the leader for the children’s service project, said the cards were a way of showing local inmates they are loved and seen, even during a time of uncertainty. In another youth service project Thursday, children made Build-A-Bears for kids in need.
“We want to give an option not only for adults to serve but for children to serve, and instill in them at a young age how important it is to serve and love those around you,” said Wong, adding that the playful element was likewise important as many of the children haven’t had many opportunities to let loose during the pandemic.
One of the many projects which reached beyond the confines of the physical church was at Shady Grove Elementary School, where Lisa and Jeremy Roland and their daughter Kailee assembled picnic tables to place in the school’s outdoor commons area. The three have served during RVA Week each of the past four years.
“With the pandemic going on, the feeling of community is essential to wellbeing,” Lisa said. “Everybody being so isolated at home, scared of what’s going to happen next, it’s important for people to see that your community still supports you.”
Alex Trivellin led a project in collaboration with Virginia Supportive Housing where volunteers engaged in “beautification” work that included cutting weeds, cleaning gutters, mulching and other landscaping tasks. One building they worked on is a home for veterans, another for people who suffer from mental illnesses.
Every one of the roughly 15 volunteers in the group wore red RVA Week T-shirts, all completely soaked through. They spent the whole day outside, but said they welcomed the constant rain as a challenge that presented them the opportunity to grow as a group.
“Service is a huge part of walking a christian’s life. It’s been difficult to find avenues to serve during COVID. This has been the first time we’ve been able to gather as a church to do a huge serve project on this scale,” Trivellin said, drip drying with a grin on the porch of the veterans home as his crew packed up their equipment.
“Right now the city of Richmond is looking for hope … We just think it’s really important to let people know that the church is still here for them.”
