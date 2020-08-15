Henrico church holds 60 service projects throughout Richmond community

“We serve relentlessly, and that has to step up even more in this time,” said co-pastor Crystal Whitlow.

Whitlow’s son Lincoln turned 6 on Saturday. With the rain on top of the pandemic, she’s not sure how they would have celebrated had it not been for RVA Week.

“I think it’s life-changing for them,” she said, gesturing around to the children, some sitting at tables writing letters of encouragement to local inmates, others playing with a bubble machine, hopping their way through a makeshift obstacle course or shooting hoops on a children’s basketball rim. Lincoln stood by her side, eating cotton candy. “The pandemic has been life changing. So to bring some hope, joy and fun, it’s awesome.”

Allie Wong, the leader for the children’s service project, said the cards were a way of showing local inmates they are loved and seen, even during a time of uncertainty. In another youth service project Thursday, children made Build-A-Bears for kids in need.

“We want to give an option not only for adults to serve but for children to serve, and instill in them at a young age how important it is to serve and love those around you,” said Wong, adding that the playful element was likewise important as many of the children haven’t had many opportunities to let loose during the pandemic.