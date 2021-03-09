Henrico County announces $983.9 million budget proposal ahead of July 1 fiscal year

The county hasn’t had a minimum 4% salary increase in about a decade, Vithoulkas previously said.

“A year ago, this compensation package was not possible,” Vithoulkas wrote in his letter. “Staring into an uncertain future with local businesses having to close, people having to isolate within their homes, and travel completely shut down, the resulting fiscal impacts were thought to be ominous.”

The spending plan also seeks to kickstart a two-year endeavor to increase minimum salaries for full-time hourly employees, including custodians and aides in human services, to $15 an hour by June 2022, with an increase to $12.50 or $13 in the first year. Currently, the county's minimum wage is set at the federal standard of $7.25, however, the lowest paid full-time general government employee earns $10.52 an hour.

Speaking specifically to custodial staff, Hinton said their work is critical during COVID-19, allowing for offices to reopen at small capacities and court to resume.

In increasing minimum wage, “I think the county will beat the country to that point,” Supervisors Chairman Dan Schmitt said in an interview.

The proposed budget is a budget for both the people and projects for Henrico, Schmitt said.