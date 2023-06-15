A young boy is in the hospital after being struck by a train at a railroad crossing in Henrico County Wednesday night.
Henrico police and fire units were called to the intersection of Dill Road and Waverly Boulevard at 8:02 p.m. Wednesday after reports that a train had hit a toddler on railway property.
Emergency responders provided aid on scene, and the boy was taken to a local hospital, where police say he is in stable condition. No one else was injured in the collision.
The roadway was temporarily closed, but had reopened by 11 p.m. Wednesday.
Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash. Anyone with additional information is asked to call Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at (804) 780-1000.
This morning's top headlines: Thursday, June 15
A committee of lawmakers has harshly rebuked former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. In a report Thursday, the House of Commons Privileges Committee says Johnson lied to Parliament about lockdown-flouting parties and was complicit in a campaign to intimidate those investigating his conduct. The committee found Johnson’s actions were such a flagrant violation of the rules that they warranted a 90-day suspension from Parliament. That sanction would have been more than enough to trigger a by-election that could have cost Johnson his seat in Parliament. But the former prime minister avoided that ignominy by resigning last week after the committee gave him advance notice of its findings.
Moments after Donald Trump pleaded not guilty to federal charges that he hoarded classified documents and then conspired to obstruct an investigation about it, the Republicans in Congress had his back. Trump's mounting legal jeopardy has quickly become a political rallying cry as they rush to stand by the indicted former president. Many Republicans say they haven't fully read the 49-page indictment against Trump. But they are adopting his grievances against the federal justice system as their own. It’s an example of how Trump has transformed the Republican Party that was once the party of “law and order,” but is now attacking the very justice system at the foundation of U.S. democracy.
Rescue workers transferred the bodies of dead migrants to refrigerated trucks as a major search continued Thursday for possible survivors of a sea disaster in southern Greece. Seventy-eight people are confirmed dead but hundreds are feared missing. More than 100 survivors were rescued after Wednesday’s disaster. A Supreme Court prosecutor ordered an investigation into the circumstances of the deaths. Greece declared three days of mourning and politicians suspended campaigning for a general election on June 25. The tragedy has focused attention on efforts by the European Union to crack down on illegal migration using bilateral agreements with nearby countries.
The suspect in a mass shooting at a Colorado Springs gay nightclub is expected to strike a plea deal to state murder and hate charges that would ensure at least a life sentence for the attack that killed five people and wounded 17. That's according to several survivors who were advised of the plans and spoke to The Associated Press. Word of a possible plea in last year’s Club Q massacre follows jailhouse phone calls from the suspect to the AP expressing plans to begin facing the consequences at the next court hearing this month. Said Anderson Lee Aldrich: “I have to take responsibility for what happened.”
A group of migrants who arrived by bus in downtown Los Angeles were sent from Texas. LA Mayor Karen Bass called the move a “despicable stunt” by a Republican governor. Forty-two people, including some children, were dropped off at Union Station around 4 p.m. Wednesday and were being cared for at a church. Immigrant rights workers say many were from Latin American countries, including Honduras and Venezuela. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said the migrants were sent to Los Angeles because California had declared itself a “sanctuary” for immigrants.
Nine more women are accusing Bill Cosby of sexual assault in a lawsuit that alleges he used what they call his “enormous power, fame and prestige” to victimize them. A lawsuit filed Wednesday in federal court in Nevada alleges that the women were individually drugged and assaulted between approximately 1979 and 1992 in Las Vegas, Reno and Lake Tahoe homes, dressing rooms and hotels. The 85-year-old Cosby has now been accused of rape, sexual assault and sexual harassment by more than 60 women. He's denied all allegations. Cosby was the first celebrity tried and convicted in the #MeToo era. He spent nearly three years at a state prison near Philadelphia before a higher court threw out the conviction and released him in 2021.
The Southern Baptist Convention has refused to welcome Saddleback Church back into its fold. It has rejected an appeal by the California megachurch of its ejection for having women pastors. Southern Baptist church representatives at their annual meeting here also rejected a similar appeal by a smaller church, Fern Creek Baptist of Louisville, Kentucky, which is led by a woman pastor. The results of the Tuesday votes were announced Wednesday morning on the concluding day of the the two-day annual meeting in New Orleans. The statement of faith for the nation’s largest Protestant denomination asserts that only qualified men can serve as pastors.
Roger Payne, the scientist who spurred a worldwide environmental conservation movement with his discovery that whales could sing, has died. He was 88. Payne made the discovery in 1967 during a research trip to Bermuda in which a Navy engineer provided him with a recording of curious underwater sounds documented while listening for Russian submarines. Payne identified the haunting tones as songs whales sing to one another. He saw the discovery of whale song as a chance to spur interest in saving the giant animals, who were disappearing from the planet. He would produce the hit album “Songs of the Humpback Whale” in 1970.
This year’s Hajj is a landmark: the first full pilgrimage after a daunting period of three years when the COVID-19 pandemic sharply reduced the scale of one of Islam’s holiest rites. Millions of Muslims from around the world will start converging next week on Mecca in Saudi Arabia to begin several days of rituals. For pilgrims, it is the ultimate spiritual moment of their lives, a chance to seek God’s forgiveness for their sins and walk in the footsteps of revered prophets. It’s a mass, communal experience, with Muslims of every race and class performing it together as one. It's also deeply personal, as each pilgrim brings his or her own yearnings and experiences.
Russian forces have destroyed or damaged thousands of Ukrainian schools. But the disruption to education goes far beyond devastated buildings. Experts say schooling is suffering in unprecedented ways, in particular for refugees. The effects of war and relocation combined with the challenges of studying in a new country are compounding setbacks that date to the coronavirus pandemic. Poland has the highest number of refugees. There, refugees aren't required to enroll in Polish schools. Some do, though they don't speak Polish. Many also follow Ukrainian schools online and will take a final state exam. Students see their old buildings under attack as teachers take shelter. They're physically safe but experience trauma. An advocate calls the situation “a disaster in slow motion.”