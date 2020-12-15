Henrico County considering adding annual fee to curbside recycling service

Henrico County is considering a $24 annual fee to its curbside recycling program, which currently is free for residents.
Henrico households would pay $12 in December and $12 in June for the recycling service, according to a presentation during Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors work session.
Henrico County used to make money on having its recycling, but after China pulled back a few years ago from accepting U.S. recyclables such as cardboard and mixed paper, the county has started to pay.
“Up until fiscal [year] [20]17, we were actually making money on recycling, we are getting paid $20 per ton,” said Meghan Coates, the county's finance director. The county then began to pay $30 per ton.
The Board of Supervisors reached a consensus during their Tuesday evening work session to move forward with the recommendation to approve an ordinance to implement the fee. The Supervisors are expected to take action on such an ordinance at a future meeting, probably in the early spring.
If approved, the fee would appear on a household’s utility bill. Henrico has nearly 97,400 households that are utility customers. The county’s 6,200 households that do not pay utilities, meaning they are on a septic or well water systems, would receive standalone bills. For the nearly 37,000 apartments in the county, the owners of the facilities, not the renter, would be billed per unit. For all dwellings, the fee would cost $24 annually.
Henrico has a recycling contract with the Central Virginia Waste Management Authority, which offers waste collection and recycling for 13 local governments, including the city of Richmond, Chesterfield County and Hanover County. The county’s current contract expires on June 30, 2023.
If the Supervisors decide to move forward with the fee, the county would kick off a community outreach campaign in March, to give residents a heads up before receiving the first bill in June, Coates said Tuesday.
Implementing a fee would not make the recycling program self-sustaining, rather it would protect the county’s general fund, meaning no additional dollars from the general fund would go toward recycling, Coates said.
For the 2020 fiscal year, Henrico paid $2.4 million in curbside recycling. The overall cost for its CVWMA contract was $3.3 million in the 2020 fiscal year. If the fee is enacted, it would bring in a revenue of $3.4 million, which would be used to pay CVWMA, leaving the county with about $56,000 left over.
As Henrico grapples with deciding whether to charge a fee, Chesterfield County officials are considering ending the county's curbside recycling service with CVWMA and shifting to a private subscription model. Currently, the service costs households $40 annually, with residents being charged twice a year — $20 in December and $20 in June.
If Chesterfield decides to end CVWMA’s curbside recycling program, residents will be left to recycle through a private, subscription-based service instead. The county helped write a request for proposals issued by CVWMA for private companies to bid on bringing a subscription service to Chesterfield and other nearby localities.