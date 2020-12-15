Henrico County considering adding annual fee to curbside recycling service

Henrico County is considering a $24 annual fee to its curbside recycling program, which currently is free for residents.

Henrico households would pay $12 in December and $12 in June for the recycling service, according to a presentation during Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors work session.

Henrico County used to make money on having its recycling, but after China pulled back a few years ago from accepting U.S. recyclables such as cardboard and mixed paper, the county has started to pay.

“Up until fiscal [year] [20]17, we were actually making money on recycling, we are getting paid $20 per ton,” said Meghan Coates, the county's finance director. The county then began to pay $30 per ton.

The Board of Supervisors reached a consensus during their Tuesday evening work session to move forward with the recommendation to approve an ordinance to implement the fee. The Supervisors are expected to take action on such an ordinance at a future meeting, probably in the early spring.