Henrico County declares COVID state of emergency, Colonial Heights Schools goes virtual

On Tuesday Henrico County recorded 727 daily cases compared to 188 on Jan. 11, 2021, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

The week of Jan. 3, highlighted by the county, reported 814.65 cases per 100,000 residents which reflected more than three times the 235.78 cases per 100,000 total the two weeks prior.

Vithoulkas said Tuesday night 530 school employees, in a single day, as well as 77 firefighters, and 52 police officers have all been out sick. Those numbers are about three times above typical levels for January absences, Vithoulkas said.

In an interview on Wednesday, Vithoulkas said the initial step is to get COVID under control in the schools before looking to the rest of the county workforce and then the community.

“These are our teachers, our kids, and so we'll take care of [them],” Vithoulkas said.

While there is not an exact number of test kits the county is aiming for, officials are hoping to have an efficient supply on hand and maintain that supply weekly. The local emergency resolution was triggered in part because of the county’s dwindling stockpile of tests and PPE (personal protective equipment).