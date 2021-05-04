Henrico County increases absentee voting locations to five for June primary

At the three remaining ballot box locations, residents can drop off their ballots inside at each location Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Residents can request and return their absentee ballots by mail or in-person through June 5 at the county’s Voter Registration and Elections offices located in both government centers. In-person drop-off is available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and on Saturday, May 29 and Saturday, June 5 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“We’ve had a lot of voters say they found it really convenient to come at any point in the 45 days and not have to complete an application to vote absentee,” Henrico Deputy Registrar Anne Marie Middlesworth said in a county news release. “It’s an added benefit.”

During the 2020 presidential election, six Richmond-area post offices reported tampered mailboxes three weeks into early voting. It was unclear at the time if any election mail was in the mailboxes.