Henrico County increases absentee voting locations to five for June primary

Henrico County has increased its absentee ballot drop off locations ahead of the state’s June 8 primary elections.
More than 60% of its 183,670 ballots in the November 2020 presidential election were cast as absentee, a significant increase; about 10% of all ballots were cast absentee in the 2008, 2012, and 2016 presidential elections.
In November, county voters could vote absentee at the two government centers. For June, voters now have five locations to drop their ballot off.
In the 2020 Virginia General Assembly session, a new law passed allowing residents to vote absentee by mail or in person ahead of an election without a state-approved reason.
Absentee voting began on April 23 for Henrico’s 237,000 registered voters. The last day to request an absentee ballot ahead of the June primary is May 28.
The drop-off boxes are located within the county’s five magisterial districts:
- Henrico County Government Center, 4305 E. Parham Road
- The Eastern Government Center, 3820 Nine Mile Road
- Deep Run Park Recreation Center, 9900 Ridgefield Parkway
- Dorey Park Recreation Center, 2999 Darbytown Road
- Tuckahoe Area Library, 1901 Starling Drive
The government center boxes are located outside where ballots can be dropped off 24 hours, seven days a week. Cameras will monitor the boxes to ensure the ballots' integrity.
At the three remaining ballot box locations, residents can drop off their ballots inside at each location Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Residents can request and return their absentee ballots by mail or in-person through June 5 at the county’s Voter Registration and Elections offices located in both government centers. In-person drop-off is available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and on Saturday, May 29 and Saturday, June 5 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“We’ve had a lot of voters say they found it really convenient to come at any point in the 45 days and not have to complete an application to vote absentee,” Henrico Deputy Registrar Anne Marie Middlesworth said in a county news release. “It’s an added benefit.”
During the 2020 presidential election, six Richmond-area post offices reported tampered mailboxes three weeks into early voting. It was unclear at the time if any election mail was in the mailboxes.
Henrico's June 8 primary voters have the opportunity to cast ballots for the Democratic nominees for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, and House of Delegates for the 68th and 74th Districts. The Republican primary is only for the House of Delegates seats.
This Saturday’s GOP convention, the Republican party’s nominees for governor, lieutenant government, and attorney general will be selected. Results are slated to be announced between Sunday and Thursday following the convention.
On Tuesday, June 8, polls will open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. for Election Day voting.