In 2021, two environmental organizations sued Henrico County, claiming the county had for decades failed to stop pollution in the James River.

The county and the two organizations, the Chesapeake Bay Foundation and the James River Association, have come to a settlement finalized Tuesday that requires Henrico to invest $1 million in reducing pollution and to notify the public when pollution occurs.

Peggy Sanner, the Virginia executive director of the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, called the settlement a "big win for Henrico County residents."

A spokesperson for Henrico said the county is deeply committed to protecting the health of its residents and safeguarding the James.

The environmental groups filed the lawsuit in 2021, alleging that Henrico had neglected its sewer system, allowing millions of gallons of raw sewage to seep into the river. Sewer pipes that were either broken, old or too small allowed bacteria into the water.

In 2018, a year in which Richmond experienced record rainfall, 49 million gallons of sewage leaked into the James, the lawsuit claimed. Raw sewage can cause swimmers to become nauseated, and it can make fish dangerous to eat.

When the sewer system overflows, dirt and nutrients also enter the water. When dirt fills the water, the water becomes cloudy, causing grass and fish to die.

In the past 35 years, Virginia's Department of Environmental Quality has issued Henrico at least 40 violation notices and three fines. In late 2021, Henrico agreed to pay $200,000 for allowing 60 million gallons of sewage to leak into the river and its tributaries in the span of three years.

But the James River Association and Chesapeake Bay Foundation believed the fines did not go far enough.

Now, Henrico has agreed to invest $1 million in environmental restoration, to create an online map updated daily that notifies residents when sewage overflows, to accelerate construction of new filters at the wastewater treatment plant and to increase sewer inspections using video and smoke testing.

The county also will launch a program to address problematic sewers, and it will identify and correct defective pipes on private property that lead to pollution.

Henrico is required to take into account the effect of heavier rainfalls caused by climate change, and it has agreed to pay $360,000 in the plaintiffs' attorney's fees.

The Department of Environmental Quality will enforce the agreement, and the two conservation agencies can tour the county's facilities.

The county and the conservation groups came to agreement in September. The Department of Environmental Quality recently modified its requirements for Henrico to include the terms of the settlement. The suit was closed Tuesday.

"This legally enforceable agreement ensures that the public will be better informed and protected from sewage spills and pollution violations," said Bill Street, CEO of the James River Association.

Ben Sheppard, a spokesperson for Henrico, said the county has committed to a 10-year, $1.3 billion capital improvement plan that will make the county's sewer system more reliable, resilient and sustainable.

The county is spending $200 million on improving its wastewater treatment plant and committing $64 million of American Rescue Plan funds to replace wells and septic systems. It is also investing $280 million in a reservoir in Culpeper that will supply more drinking water to the James, benefiting the entire region.

"We look forward to a renewed partnership with the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, James River Association and the Environmental Integrity Project and in uniting our collective efforts in environmental stewardship," Sheppard said.

The lawsuit did not address the river pollution occurring in the city. In Richmond, an outdated system combines sewer water and rain water and is designed to overflow into the James during periods of significant rainfall. The city already created a real-time map showing which sewers recently overflowed. The state has set a deadline for Richmond to replace its sewer system by 2035.

