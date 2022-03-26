Henrico County Police identify victim of Friday afternoon homicide on Crenshaw Avenue

The Henrico County Division of Police has identified the victim of a homicide in an apartment parking lot on Crenshaw Avenue on Friday afternoon.

Police said Saturday that Keyari Dae Blakely, 22, of Henrico was found at the scene in the 5600 block of Crenshaw Avenue, where police had been called for reports of a shooting at around 5:20 p.m.

The shooting took place in the parking lot of a populated apartment community, said police, who arrived on the scene and rendered aid until EMS arrived to continue care and transport.

Blakely was transported to a hospital, where he later died.

Henrico police are investigating the shooting along with the state medical examiner’s office, which determines the cause of death.

“There may be residents or visitors who witnessed this tragic incident, and now is the time to come forward,” said Henrico police Lt. Matt Pecka.

He said people can share information anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or by using a smartphone or tablet to visit p3Tips.com.

— John Reid Blackwell