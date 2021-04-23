Henrico County Public Schools announces outdoor June graduation schedule

Henrico County Public Schools will have in-person graduation ceremonies come June, the district announced Friday afternoon.

Ceremonies will take place at the Richmond Raceway for the county’s nine comprehensive high schools and two advanced career education centers between June 14 and June 17. The Academy at Virginia Randolph will have its ceremony at the Virginia Randolph Recreation Area on June 9.

Last year’s in-person graduation ceremonies were canceled in response to the coronavirus pandemic. However, Henrico schools found a way to send students off creatively, with a victory lap in their cars around the Richmond Raceway track.

Henrico schools will adhere to COVID-19 public health requirements set forth by Gov. Ralph Northam. In March Northam announced K-12 schools and colleges in Virginia may host outdoor graduation ceremonies with as many as 5,000 attendees.

On Thursday, Northam announced relaxed COVID-19 restrictions around social gatherings beginning May 15, by expanding outdoor events from 100 people to 250 people and indoor events from 50 people to 100 people. Northam hopes to eliminate all gathering limits by June.