Henrico County Public Schools changes some safety measures, opts to stick with 6 feet of distance between students

The Henrico County Public Schools health committee recommended on Thursday that the division maintain its policy of requiring 6 feet of social distance for in-person instruction to prevent the spread of COVID-19 after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said last Friday that it was safe for school systems to allow 3 feet of social distance.
Superintendent Amy Cashwell said that while distancing guidelines have changed, contact tracing guidelines have not, which means students are still considered to be close contacts if they spend more than 15 minutes within 6 feet of someone who tests positive. That would result in additional quarantines and more contact tracing, Cashwell said.
“We’re trying to maximize the amount of time that kids are in school,” said Beth Teigen, chief of staff for the division and head of the health committee.
This comes as the division finds itself in high transmission, according to the decision matrix offered by the Virginia Department of Education. This means that within schools, there have been a high number of cases in a short period of time, across multiple classrooms.
Since March 5, there have been 42 positive cases across the division’s elementary schools and 287 close contacts were notified since then, according to the schools’ website. According to the Virginia Department of Health, just one outbreak is active in the school system, at Harvie Elementary.
While not listed on the VDH’s website, the district noted there are five positive cases at Harvie, and contact tracers have notified 59 defined as close contacts.
Some of the positive cases, committee member Robin Gilbert said, have taken place on school buses, which is another part of what drove the decision to maintain social distancing at 6 feet.
The committee also revised the school division’s mitigation plan, including where students will eat. Now, instead of eating in their classrooms, elementary and secondary students will eat in the cafeteria or gym if 6 feet of social distancing is possible. Siblings are now required to sit together on the bus.
All students and staff also will be required to wear multilayered masks. According to the revisions, items like bandanas, neck gaiters and masks with exhalation valves are not acceptable for protection inside schools.
Multilayered masks are in line with the CDC’s research that states double masking is more effective in preventing the virus’s spread, especially when it comes to the newer strains of the virus.
Also on Thursday, the Henrico School Board received the results of an equity audit for its gifted programs. The 13-page report revealed that Black, Latino, economically disadvantaged students and students with disabilities are below the division’s target for representation in gifted programming. Only white and Asian students were above the division’s target.
Among the recommendations from Jonathan Plucker with the National Association of Gifted Children were for the district to improve communication about gifted programming to parents, possibly remove work samples from gifted identification, and create a talent development plan.
