Weapon scanners will soon be phased in at all Henrico County public schools after the system has faced struggles with weapons being found on campuses.

Schools staff recommended that weapons scanners be installed in a phased approach, beginning with the county’s high schools. Those scanners could be installed as early as the start of the upcoming school year.

"When we began this process, I'll admit I was very uncertain about this idea. But the as we've gone through the process, there has been thoughtful field testing there has been learning from other divisions and there's been listening to the community," said Marcie F. Shea, Tuckahoe District board member.

The plan involves installing weapons scanners at all county high schools before the end of the next school year. Once approved by the board, it was estimated that it would take around eight weeks to start. Middle and elementary schools would have scanners installed afterward.

The Henrico school system covers 74 schools and more than 50,000 students. A preliminary report showed that estimated 230 weapons scanners would be needed to cover all of the county’s schools.

In addition to the scanners, school administration also recommended the hire of about 70 school security officers. That would put at least one addition SSO in every school building. Currently, none of the elementary schools have SSOs.

Weapons scanners are similar to a metal detector, but they search for high-density metals like those used in a gun or a knife. They’re popular at large crowd venues like stadiums and music festivals because they're faster than metal detectors. People being searched can leave small metal items a cell phone or headphones in their pockets.

Henrico Schools has had multiple incidents involving threats and the recovery of firearms from school campuses. A loaded gun was found in a student’s backpack at Holman Middle School in January. Just last week, a gun was recovered from a bathroom at Longdale Elementary School.

A spokesperson for the school system said that 6 firearms have been recovered from Henrico schools during the current school year.

HCPS announced a plan to begin trialing weapons scanners and metal detectors in six of its schools the week after the gun was found at Holman Middle School.

The school board still has to approve the recommendation with a vote, but it appeared to be in unanimous support of brining scanners into schools.

“This is a complicated process and it will take the division at least a year to phase in the recommendation acquire scanners, hiring and provide training,” said Lenny Prichard, HCPS chief of operations.

HCPS tested both weapons scanners and metal detectors across six county schools during February and March, then solicited feedback from parents.

School staff decided against using metal detectors because they were too slow. The added time it took for students to remove items like cell phones, laptops and headphones meant that only 8% to 10% of kids were screened. Weapons scanners could screen at least 95% of a school population.

Weapons scanners also able to screen around 1,100 students in 30 minutes, compared to 130 students with metal detectors.

Parent responses in focus groups showed that they felt safer with weapons scanners, in a large part because weapons scanners screen a significantly higher number of students. Prichard said

While survey and focus group respondents largely said they felt safer with visible security measure in place, some said they felt more unsafe about the prospect of students walking through detection systems to start their school day.

Parents were also concerned about scanning abilities at schools with open campuses, that don’t have any particular entryway for students.

Prichard said they were able to push students at open campuses toward “choke points” between the school and common arrival area like a parking lot.

“Felt like we really did a great job and I know one day at one of our particular campus staff schools we captured 98% of the students that day,” Prichard said.

The school division is currently gathering pricing from different vendors in expectation of brining the scanners to Henrico campuses.