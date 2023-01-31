 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Henrico County reports first rabies case of 2023

Henrico County authorities on Tuesday reported the first case of rabies in the county for 2023.

Police on Friday responded to the 400 block of Brookside Boulevard in the Fairfield District for potential rabies exposure involving a dog and raccoon. It was reported that the raccoon came through the dog door of a home and came in contact with the pet. 

The raccoon tested positive for rabies at the state lab. The dog will be quarantined on the owner’s property. 

No other animals or people were exposed, police said. 

