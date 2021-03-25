Henrico County Public Schools changes some safety measures, opts to maintain six feet of distance between children

The Henrico Schools Health committee recommended on Thursday that the division maintain six feet of social distance for in-person instruction to prevent the spread of COVID-19 after the Centers for Disease Control last Friday said it was safe for school divisions to allow three feet of social distance.

Superintendent Amy Cashwell said that while guidelines have changed, contact tracing guidelines have not, which means students are still considered to be close contacts if they are within six feet of someone who tests positive for more than fifteen minutes. That would result in additional quarantines and more contact tracing, Cashwell said.

“We’re trying to maximize the amount of time that kids are in school,” said Beth Teigen, Chief of Staff for the division and head of the health committee.

This comes as HCPS finds itself in high transmission, according to the decision matrix offered by the Virginia Department of Education. This means within schools, there have been a high number of cases in a short period of time, across multiple classrooms.