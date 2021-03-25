Henrico County Public Schools changes some safety measures, opts to maintain six feet of distance between children

The Henrico Schools Health committee recommended on Thursday that the division maintain six feet of social distance for in-person instruction to prevent the spread of COVID-19 after the Centers for Disease Control last Friday said it was safe for school divisions to allow three feet of social distance.
Superintendent Amy Cashwell said that while guidelines have changed, contact tracing guidelines have not, which means students are still considered to be close contacts if they are within six feet of someone who tests positive for more than fifteen minutes. That would result in additional quarantines and more contact tracing, Cashwell said.
“We’re trying to maximize the amount of time that kids are in school,” said Beth Teigen, Chief of Staff for the division and head of the health committee.
This comes as HCPS finds itself in high transmission, according to the decision matrix offered by the Virginia Department of Education. This means within schools, there have been a high number of cases in a short period of time, across multiple classrooms.
Since March 5, there have been 42 positive cases across elementary schools in the division alone, and 287 close contacts were contacted since then, according to the HCPS website. According to the Virginia Department of Health, just one outbreak is active in the school division at Harvie Elementary.
While not listed on the VDH’s website, HCPS noted there are five positive cases at Harvie, and contact tracers have contacted 59 defined as close contacts.
Some of the positive cases, committee member Robin Gilbert said, have taken place on school buses, which is another part of what drove the decision to maintain six feet social distancing.
The committee also revised the school division's mitigation plan, including where students will eat. Now, instead of eating in their classrooms, elementary and secondary students will eat in the cafeteria or gym if six feet of social distancing is possible. Siblings are now required to sit together on the bus.
All students and staff also will be required to wear multilayered masks. According to the revisions, items like bandanas, neck gaiters, and masks with exhalations valves are not acceptable for protection inside of schools.
Multilayered masks are in line with the CDC's research that states double masking is more effective in preventing the virus' spread, especially when it comes to the newer strains of the virus.
Also on Thursday, the Henrico School Board received the results of an equity audit for its gifted programs. The 13-page report revealed that Black, Latino and economically disadvantaged students and with students with disabilities are below the division's target for representation in gifted programming. Only white and Asian students were above the district's target.
Among the recommendations from Jonathan Plucker from the National Association of Gifted Children were for HCPS to improve communication about gifted programming to parents, possibly removing work samples from gifted identification, and creating a talented development plan.
