Henrico County will pay $200,000 in penalties after 3 years of water pollution

Henrico County has agreed to pay more than $200,000 in penalties after its sewer system dumped more than 60 million gallons of sewage into the James River and its tributaries over the past three years.
The State Water Control Board on Tuesday approved a consent order between the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality and Henrico that requires the county to repair and replace elements of its sanitary sewer system.
But three water conservation organizations called the consent order yet another toothless punishment that won't compel Henrico to solve the overarching problem.
As Henrico's sewer system ages, and as climate change dumps more rain on the Richmond area, keeping pollutants out of the water has gotten harder, Steven Yob, deputy county manager for Henrico, told the state board.
DEQ issued seven notices of violations since 2018 as unlawful levels of dirt, E. coli and chlorine entered the water.
The county hopes to build a more resilient system that can handle larger rainfalls, Yob said. Henrico has committed $200 million toward improvements, which Yob called a very significant investment. Its $200,000 penalty includes roughly $150,000 toward a supplemental environmental project to expand wastewater service to residents with septic systems and about $50,000 to the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality.
In the past 30 years, Henrico has entered into four consent orders with the state because of water pollution. None of those orders went far enough to fix Henrico's long-standing problems, said Jamie Brunkow, James Riverkeeper for the James River Association.
The JRA, along with the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, filed a lawsuit earlier this month in federal court in hopes of compelling a stronger response from Henrico.
"Consent orders over the past 30 years have failed to create durable compliance for Henrico County," said Patrick Fanning, attorney for the Chesapeake Bay Foundation. "We don't think a continuous process of consent orders is the right solution here."
According to Fanning, the consent orders don't require Henrico to design a comprehensive repair plan, and the timeline is too generous – Henrico has seven years to install certain elements. Fanning also urged Henrico to develop a tool for notifying the public each time its sanitary sewer system overflows, similar to what the city of Richmond has done.
"For decades, the commonwealth has failed to do its job," said Peggy Sanner, executive director of the Chesapeake Bay Foundation. "This consent order is just more of the same, which is why CBF and its partners have filed suit to achieve a comprehensive, permanent solution."
(804) 649-6109
Twitter: @EricKolenich