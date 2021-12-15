Henrico County will pay $200,000 in penalties after 3 years of water pollution

In the past 30 years, Henrico has entered into four consent orders with the state because of water pollution. None of those orders went far enough to fix Henrico's long-standing problems, said Jamie Brunkow, James Riverkeeper for the James River Association.

The JRA, along with the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, filed a lawsuit earlier this month in federal court in hopes of compelling a stronger response from Henrico.

"Consent orders over the past 30 years have failed to create durable compliance for Henrico County," said Patrick Fanning, attorney for the Chesapeake Bay Foundation. "We don't think a continuous process of consent orders is the right solution here."

According to Fanning, the consent orders don't require Henrico to design a comprehensive repair plan, and the timeline is too generous – Henrico has seven years to install certain elements. Fanning also urged Henrico to develop a tool for notifying the public each time its sanitary sewer system overflows, similar to what the city of Richmond has done.

"For decades, the commonwealth has failed to do its job," said Peggy Sanner, executive director of the Chesapeake Bay Foundation. "This consent order is just more of the same, which is why CBF and its partners have filed suit to achieve a comprehensive, permanent solution."