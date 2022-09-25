 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Henrico crash kills pedestrian

Henrico County police are investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian Saturday night on Nine Mile Road.

Henrico 9-1-1 received calls about the crash around 8:40 p.m., and dispatched police and emergency responders to Nine Mile Road near the intersection of Kenway Avenue, where a Ford Focus had struck a pedestrian.

The pedestrian was transported to an area hospital and later died. Police have not identified the man because they have not yet notified his next of kin.

The driver remained on the scene and cooperated with police, according to a statement from the Henrico County Police Division. No charges have been filed at this time, but the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Breaking News