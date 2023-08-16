Crews are investigating the discovery of a dead woman Wednesday morning in Henrico County.

Firefighters were dispatched to the 1900 block of South Battery Drive at about 6 a.m. for a report of a shed fire.

After the fire was put out, the body of a woman was found at the scene. She was in her 50s, the Henrico County Fire Department said in a statement.

Henrico police and the Fire Marshal's Office are investigating.

A cause of the fire and the woman's death are not known yet.