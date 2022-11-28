Henrico man killed in crash on Parham Road near I-95 interchange

A Henrico County man was killed Sunday in an early morning crash on Parham Road at the Interstate 95 interchange in Henrico, police said.

Police said BMW assist, a roadside assistance service for BMW owners, notified the Henrico 911 center of a crash at Parham Road and I-95 at 3:44 a.m. Upon arrival, first responders located a vehicle on its roof.

The driver, identified as Tyree Kyle Chandler, 39, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

The Henrico County Police Crash Team responded to investigate the crash.

The preliminary investigation shows that speed and the failure to wear a safety restraint were factors in the fatal crash.