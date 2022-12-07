Henrico mother pleads to abusing her 3 young children, who all tested positive for illicit drugs

A Henrico County mother has pleaded no contest to abusing her three young children, who between the three of them tested positive for cocaine, methamphetamine and metabolites of heroin. The two oldest children, 3 and 5, were also the victims of medical neglect and malnutrition, a physician found.

Both of Lamara S. Page’s two oldest children also were diagnosed with a disease that, if left untreated, causes damage to the liver and the spleen, according to a statement of facts prepared by Henrico Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Alison Martin.

“The oldest child’s stomach was so distended because of this disease that initially, the physician team at [Virginia Commonwealth University] led by Dr. Robin Foster believed that the child had a tumor,” Martin said. “People with this disease are unusually susceptible to infection and, in fact, the oldest child almost died at VCU in January 2022.”

“Additionally,” the prosecutor said, “because of Ms. Page’s medical neglect, the oldest child had to have her spleen removed and will likely have to have a liver transplant at some point in the future.”

Page, 26, came to the attention of Henrico County authorities on June 18, 2021, when Child Protective Services responded to a hotel room at the Regency Inn at 1500 Eastridge Road to perform a wellness check on Page’s three children, who at the time were 1, 3 and 5, according to evidence.

When CPS investigators arrived, the children were found to be filthy. There were pills “all over the room,” and a bed mattress was soaked with urine and stained.

“Because of these concerns, a family planning meeting was convened, and a safety plan removing the children from Ms. Page’s care was initiated,” Martin said.

But Page refused all services offered to her, and after she was advised that she needed to take a hair follicle test, “she repeatedly delayed submitting a sample,” the prosecutor said.

About a month later, on July 15, 2021, the children were again found with Page at the Regency Inn, which was in violation of the CPS safety plan that had been put into place.

It was at that time Page’s children were tested for drugs, and between the three of them, they tested positive for cocaine, methamphetamine and metabolites of heroin. Page tested positive for both cocaine and opiates, according to evidence.

Page was “unusually combative and confrontational” with CPS that day, and as a result of her behavior and failure to comply with the safety plan for her kids, police had to be called, and all three children were placed in foster care, the prosecutor said in her summary.

The two older children were examined by Dr. Foster because of the condition they were found in. “It is her opinion, to a reasonable degree of medical certainty, that both older children were the victims of medical neglect and malnutrition,” the prosecutor noted.

On Dec. 1, Page pleaded no contest in Henrico Circuit Court to two counts of child abuse/neglect causing serious injury and one count of child abuse/neglect-reckless disregard for life.

Henrico Circuit Judge John Marshall convicted Page after accepting her pleas and set sentencing for March 17, 2023.

In exchange for her pleas, prosecutors withdrew six related charges.

At sentencing, testimony is expected to be heard from the Henrico Division of Police Special Victims Unit, Henrico Child Protective Services and VCU’s Child Protection Team.

Martin will urge the court to sentence Page to an active prison term of seven years. The plea agreement caps punishment at no more than seven years.

As part of her plea agreement, Page is barred from having any direct or indirect contact with her children, including physical contact or through social media, letters and phone calls. She voluntarily terminated her parental rights in July, and the children have been placed for adoption.

Page’s boyfriend, Xavier Campbell, 28, who was living in the hotel room with Page and is the father of the youngest child, was charged with five counts of felony child abuse. But he remains a fugitive after failing to appear for a Feb. 28 hearing in Henrico Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court.