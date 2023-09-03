Police closed Interstate 64 in western Henrico County for close to three hours Sunday morning, but they haven't said why. Later, they took a person into custody.

Shortly after 6 a.m., Henrico police announced they were closing the highway between Glenside Drive and Staples Mill Road and diverting traffic. Police didn't explain the reason for the closure, other than saying they were dealing with an "incident."

Police called it an "active situation" but didn't reveal if there was any danger to people nearby.

Roughly three hours later, police said they had reopened I-64 and had taken a "subject of interest" into custody. No other details were released.