Police closed Interstate 64 in western Henrico County for close to three hours Sunday morning, but they haven't said why. Later, they took a person into custody.
Shortly after 6 a.m., Henrico police announced they were closing the highway between Glenside Drive and Staples Mill Road and diverting traffic. Police didn't explain the reason for the closure, other than saying they were dealing with an "incident."
Police called it an "active situation" but didn't reveal if there was any danger to people nearby.
Roughly three hours later, police said they had reopened I-64 and had taken a "subject of interest" into custody. No other details were released.
Dinosaur tracks and WWI-era shipwrecks uncovered in Texas, and more of today's top videos
A recent drought in Texas has led to remarkable discoveries, officials are still assessing the damage from Hurricane Idalia, and more of today's top videos.
The recent drought in Texas, which is believed to have covered 79% of the state, led to some remarkable discoveries.
Tropical Storm Idalia has passed into the Atlantic Ocean after causing billions of dollars in damage across four states. Now, residents are ge…
For more than three years, the Department of Education hasn't been charging interest or requiring monthly payments from Americans with student…
This video was captured recently on a highway in Norfolk, Nebraska. And that is a video showing a full-sized, adult bull, likely weighing upwa…
Far-right group "the Proud Boys" spearheaded the attack on the US Capitol on January 6, 2021 in an attempt to prevent the peaceful transfer of…
FDA Sends Warning Letters to Three Baby Formula Makers about Safety Violations
As children across Ukraine prepare to return to school over the next few days, Ukraine's education minister has said millions of students risk…
When boarding a flight, nothing says “this is gonna be a long one” quite like a crying baby or rowdy kid. That’s why one airline is hoping to …
Eric Kolenich (804) 649-6109