A dog is being quarantined on its owner’s property in Glen Allen after a possible exposure to rabies, Henrico County police say.

Police responded to a potential exposure in the 3000 block of Quail Roost Drive after an altercation between the dog and a raccoon, which had entered a fenced-in area of the property.

The raccoon was submitted to the state’s lab, where it tested positive for rabies — the second confirmed rabies case of 2023 in Henrico.

No additional animal or human exposures were reported, according to a statement from the Henrico County Police Division.

The department’s Animal Protection Unit reminds pet owners to keep rabies vaccinations current to ensure their pets’ safety. The county offers rabies vaccination clinics throughout the year, and the next clinic will be held Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Henrico County Western Government Center on Parham Road.

