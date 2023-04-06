A dog is being quarantined on its owner’s property in eastern Henrico County after a possible exposure to rabies, according to police.

Police responded to a report of a potential exposure involving a dog and a raccoon in the 6400 block of Charles City Road Tuesday. The raccoon entered the resident's yard and had an altercation with the dog.

The raccoon tested positive for rabies, marking Henrico's third confirmed rabies case of the year. No additional human or animal exposures were reported.

The Animal Protection Unit of the Henrico police department reminds pet owners to keep their pets' rabies vaccinations current to ensure their safety. The county offers rabies vaccination clinics throughout the year, and the next clinic will be held Saturday, May 20, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Henrico County Western Government Center on Parham Road.

