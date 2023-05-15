A hot air balloon made an emergency crash landing in Henrico County Sunday morning, police say.

Shortly before 7:30 a.m., Henrico Emergency Communications received a call about a balloon suspected of having crashed near Chamberlayne Road and Diane Lane.

Henrico Police and Fire officials located a possible crash site with help from the Hanover Sheriff's Office, then made contact with the balloon's pilot, who was able to make an unplanned, but safe, landing in the 800 block of Azalea Avenue.

There were multiple adult passengers in the balloon, but police say that no one was injured in the landing.

"Henrico Police would like to thank our partners with the Henrico Division of Fire, Hanover Sheriff’s Office, and Virginia State Police for their always professional response and assistance," the police department said in a statement Sunday.