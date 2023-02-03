Henrico County police are investigating the death of a man who was fatally shot Thursday evening in an apartment complex off U.S. 301.

The victim was identified Kevin Devon Thomas, 34, of Henrico.

Police said in a statement that officers responded about 10:32 p.m. to the 5800 block of Kirkstone Circle for a reported shooting. The location is in the Richfield Place Apartments of U.S. 301, which runs parallel to Interstate 95.

Upon arrival, officers located a man inside a residence with apparent gunshot wounds. Officers administered life-saving aid until paramedics arrived and transported the victim to a local hospital, where he later died.

Detectives are encouraging anyone with doorbell cameras or surveillance footage in the area to contact Henrico police.

Anyone with information about the homicide is urged to call Det. C. Henry at (804) 501-4829. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or using the “P3tips” app.