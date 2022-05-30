 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Henrico Police investigating shots fired at car near East Highland Park

Police lights

Police lights

 stock photo

Henrico County Police are investigating a shooting that occurred near East Highland Park on Monday. Per a department release, witnesses said a woman fired a gun at a moving vehicle on the intersection of 3400 Mechanicsville Turnpike and Dill Road.

Officers said no one was injured, the firearm was recovered and the suspected shooter has been detained for questioning. 

No further details were available as of Monday afternoon.

