The Publix store inside the White Oak Village Shopping Center on Laburnum Ave. in Richmond on Tuesday, March 31, 2020.

 BOB BROWN/TIMES-DISPATCH

The Henrico County Police Department is investigating after a Black grocery store employee said a woman attempted to hit him with her vehicle in the store's parking lot Friday.

The organizer of a protest that was held the following day says the alleged assault attempt outside the Publix in the White Oak Village Shopping Center on Laburnum Avenue was racially motivated.

The incident, according to county police, occurred at approximately 12:30 p.m. A department news release says the employee reported to police that "an unknown customer had driven erratically" and nearly struck him in the store's parking lot.

The agency on Tuesday announced that it had found a person of interest after reviewing the store's surveillance footage.

Samantha Thompson, the organizer of Saturday's protest at the store, said the attempted assault occurred after the woman said she did not want a Black person bagging her groceries.

She said the woman then tried to hit the teenage employee with her car after a manager asked him to return shopping carts from the parking lots.

Maria Brous, director of communications for Publix, said the company is cooperating with investigators, but could not comment on the specifics of the case as it remains under investigation.

She said the company will provide counseling to employees who were impacted by the incident.

"The safety and well-being of our associates is our priority," she said. "We do not condone racism of any form in our stores."

csuarez@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6178

