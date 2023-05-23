The LAST LOT available in the exclusive community of Henley is under construction! Over 7000 square feet of modern luxury coming soon for the discerning lifestyle. The first floor will accommodate large gatherings in the gourmet kitchen with Wolf appliances, a prep-pantry, and the bright & light dining space. The main living area is just steps away from the veranda which overlooks the private acre lot that is perfect for a pool. Plenty of room for extended guests stays with a first floor ensuite bedroom and laundry. Restore and find your balance in any of the many flex spaces perfect for reflection or meditation or catch up on the day’s work in the home office. As you move to the 2nd floor the open floor plan continues with a loft and study space. The primary bedroom with a spa bath and multiple closets is tucked away from the other 3 bedrooms on this level. The basement is where the fun will happen. Room after room of possibilities. Potential theater space, exercise room, storage, large great room with bar and the ability to walk-out right out onto your patio. This showcase estate style home features all the high end finishes you would expect from one of RVA’s top custom builders.

