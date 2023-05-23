Henrico Police's animal protection unit has confirmed the fourth rabies case in the county in 2023.
On May 1, police responded to the 3100 block of Cool Stream Drive after a report that a raccoon had entered the resident's yard and had a physical altercation with a dog.
Police submitted the raccoon to a state lab, where it tested positive for rabies.
There were no additional animal or human exposures reported, and the dog is being quarantined on the owner's property.
Henrico Police reminds pet owners to keep rabies vaccinations current in order to ensure the safety of both pets and the larger community.
Any abnormal wildlife behavior or possible rabies exposures should be reported to the Henrico Police Non-Emergency Communications Center at (804) 501-5000.
