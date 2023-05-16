Dog and cat owners in the Richmond area will have an opportunity to get their pets vaccinated for rabies this weekend.

The Henrico County Police Division is holding a rabies clinic from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, May 20 at the Henrico County Government Center, located at 4301 East Parham Road.

Virginia law requires that all dogs and cats four months of age or older must be vaccinated for rabies. The Virginia Department of Health recommends updating rabies vaccines every three years.

Vaccinations cost $15 and must be paid in cash. Pets from all localities are welcome, but cats must be brought in carriers.

Dog licenses for Henrico residents will also be available for $10. The licenses, which are required for dogs four months and up, are valid for the life of the animal as long as the owner lives in Henrico and rabies vaccinations are kept current.

For more information, call the Henrico Police Animal Protection Unit at (804) 727-8801 or visit their website.

