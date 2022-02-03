Henrico police recover firearm from Mills Godwin student

Henrico police apprehended a student at Mills Godwin High School Thursday morning after receiving reports from school personnel that the suspect brandished a firearm on campus.
Police were alerted by Henrico County Public Schools that a juvenile male carried and brandished a firearm on school grounds Wednesday. The next morning around 10 a.m., Henrico School Resource Officers and school administrators were able to detain the suspect while authorities investigated the allegations.
Police recovered a firearm, ammunition and marijuana in the student's possession. Lt. Matt Pecka of the Henrico Police Department confirmed the suspect was a student at the school.
Pecka says it's still too early in the investigation to determine if the student simply carried the firearm in plain view or held it at someone else in a threatening manner. As of now, there's no evidence of credible threats toward any specific school, student or staff member, according to Henrico police.
"We're still very early in the investigation. This was all brought to our attention by the schools, and police apprehended the juvenile this morning," Pecka told The Times-Dispatch. "We commend our students and faculty who bring this type of information to us."
This is the second time this week police investigated reports of a firearm on Henrico school grounds. On Tuesday just before 2 p.m., Henrico High School school security personal saw a student with a gun on campus.
Staff alerted Henrico police and then the weapon was recovered as the student arrived to school, according to a Henrico police press release. Officials say there was no credible threat or action related to this incident.
The juvenile male was taken into custody and faces several charges including possession of a firearm on school property, carrying a concealed weapon, underage possession of firearm and possession of stolen firearm.
"Firearms have no place on school campuses," Pecka said in a press release.
The Godwin High School student arrested Thursday was transported to the Henrico County Juvenile Detention Center. He faces several charges including possession of a firearm on school property, possession of a concealed weapon, underage possession of a firearm and possession of marijuana on school property.
Pecka said these incidents are not taken lightly and encouraged students, staff and parents to alert authorities about information regarding firearms on campus. Henrico police reminded parents and guardians to secure and limit access to their firearms to prevent potential thefts in the future.
