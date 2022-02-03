Henrico police recover firearm from Mills Godwin student

Henrico police apprehended a student at Mills Godwin High School Thursday morning after receiving reports from school personnel that the suspect brandished a firearm on campus.

Police were alerted by Henrico County Public Schools that a juvenile male carried and brandished a firearm on school grounds Wednesday. The next morning around 10 a.m., Henrico School Resource Officers and school administrators were able to detain the suspect while authorities investigated the allegations.

Police recovered a firearm, ammunition and marijuana in the student's possession. Lt. Matt Pecka of the Henrico Police Department confirmed the suspect was a student at the school.

Pecka says it's still too early in the investigation to determine if the student simply carried the firearm in plain view or held it at someone else in a threatening manner. As of now, there's no evidence of credible threats toward any specific school, student or staff member, according to Henrico police.

"We're still very early in the investigation. This was all brought to our attention by the schools, and police apprehended the juvenile this morning," Pecka told The Times-Dispatch. "We commend our students and faculty who bring this type of information to us."