Henrico police seeking assistance locating elderly couple with dementia

Henrico police are seeking the public's assistance in locating two elderly persons with dementia who are believed to be endangered.

Ruth Vaden, 89, and Robert Vaden, 90, were last seen Thursday around 6:30 p.m. near the 10000 block of Three Chopt Road in West End Henrico, according to police.

The couple are known to operate a gray, 2014 Volkswagen Passat, license plate WYP 2527. Both have Dementia and are in need of medication.