Henrico policeman charged with voluntary manslaughter connected to November car crash

A Henrico Police officer was indicted Friday on a charge of voluntary manslaughter in connection with the death of Tony Elliot Singleton, 64, from Tidewater.

Singleton died after he was shot by Timothy Grant Million III, a Henrico County police officer, following a car crash on Interstate 64 on Nov. 6, 2021.

Singleton and a passenger were driving along I-64, east of Interstate 295 in eastern Henrico when around 6:30 p.m. the car crashed and flipped several times, according to police.

A responding officer shot Singleton after an alleged encounter, according to police. Police did not say where the gunshot struck Singleton.

The passenger received treatment for non-life-threatening injuries resulting from the crash, police said.

Henrico’s Commonwealth Attorney Shannon Taylor said that an administrative and criminal investigation was conducted after this incident.

After gathering evidence from the criminal investigation, Taylor’s office requested a grand jury to hear what they had gathered. The jury, made of seven Henrico citizens, heard the evidence presented and came to a conclusion based on that proceeding.