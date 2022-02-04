Henrico policeman charged with voluntary manslaughter in connection to fatal shooting following a November car crash

A Henrico County police officer on Friday was indicted on a charge of voluntary manslaughter in the death of a man from the Tidewater region last year.

Tony E. Singleton, 53, died after he was shot by officer Timothy Grant Million III following a car crash on Interstate 64 on Nov. 6.

Singleton and a passenger were driving along I-64, east of Interstate 295 in eastern Henrico, when the car crashed at around 6:30 p.m. and flipped several times, according to police.

A responding officer shot Singleton after an alleged encounter, according to police. Police did not say where the gunshot struck Singleton.

The passenger received treatment for non-life-threatening injuries resulting from the crash, police said.

Henrico Commonwealth’s Attorney Shannon Taylor said an administrative and criminal investigation was conducted after the incident.

After gathering evidence from the criminal investigation, Taylor’s office requested a grand jury to hear what had been gathered. The jury, made up of seven Henrico citizens, heard the evidence presented and came to a conclusion based on that proceeding.