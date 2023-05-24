A swath of homes and businesses in the southeastern section of Henrico County could get connected to broadband internet services for the first time within the next couple of years. The largely rural section of the Varina District is expected to get an upgrade now that the county has gotten funding from a state grant.

The unconnected rural area largely straddles the county’s line along the James River. The proposed project area includes about 412 addresses, including 376 residences, 22 businesses and 14 other buildings like churches, nonprofits and county facilities.

Henrico wants to achieve “universal broadband” in the county, meaning that 100% of addresses have internet access, with the exception of a few outliers. The currently proposed project in southeastern Henrico would address all of the major neighborhoods and clusters of homes in the area.

“Access to high-speed, broadband internet services is absolutely critical for students, families and businesses to succeed in the 21st century. It’s also a matter of equity,” said Varina District Supervisor Tyrone E. Nelson. “…We look forward to making this essential service available to every corner of our county in the next few years.”

The county partnered with All Points Broadband in securing a $501,620 grant through the Virginia Telecommunications Initiative (VATI).

The total cost of the Varina area project is proposed to be about $6.5 million. All Points Broadband is finalizing a contract to work with Dominion Energy to install fiber optic cables for broadband service.

Based on the most recent U.S. Census Bureau Statistics, 89.5% of Henrico households subscribe to broadband internet service. Travis Sparrow, director of Information Technology for Henrico, said the county’s biggest challenge was identifying “holes” in service areas, with broadband already available to a large portion of the county.

The VATI grant was awarded to Henrico and All Points for the 2022 grant cycle. The county previously partnered with Comcast to submit an application in 2021 but was unsuccessful.

Sparrow said that the need for universal broadband access became apparent during the pandemic.

“There was so much focus on remote work and remote learning,” Sparrow said in an email. “Henrico has many school-age children with challenges connecting to online school due to lack of availability. This also is true with health care and related services.”

All Points Broadband’s pending agreement with Dominion would see All Points build the “last mile” of fiber optic cables that connect to homes. Dominion will build the “middle mile” infrastructure, into which the last mile will connect.

Of the remaining costs after the application of the VATI grant, $1.4 million will come from Henrico, $1.5 million will come from All Points Broadband and $3.1 million will come from Dominion Energy. Henrico is seeking another federal grant that could be worth up to $725,000.

Officials expect the construction would take about two years to complete once a contract is finalized.

Residential broadband customers would pay a $199 installation fee to start services, plus monthly fees of $59.99, $89.99 or $119.99 for three tiers of service. Upload and download speeds would be 50/50 megabits, 100/100 megabits and 1 gigabit per second, based on level of service.

“We wanted to make sure that whatever broadband service we brought to currently unserved areas of the county would be something that the residents would be able to afford,” Sparrow said. “We believe the plan that we’ve developed with All Points Broadband accomplishes that.”