Henrico pursuing public-private partnership for new detox and addiction recovery center

Nearly 90% of incarcerated people who responded to a survey Wade conducted in Dec. 2017 reported that a drug addiction led to their arrest — regardless of whether they were charged with a drug-related crime.

The task force, which recommended expanding training and resources in the county's criminal justice system to help treat and reform people, envisioned the detox center as an alternative to an overnight jail stay for minor offenses such as trespassing or public intoxication.

Through 2018, the county's jails on Parham Road and in New Kent County surpassed their functional capacity to hold 1,341 people, with an average daily population of nearly 1,450 people between them. The number of people in jail has receded since then following a concerted effort by those involved in the task force’s work, including Sheriff Alisa Gregory, Vithoulkas said in July.

Following an outbreak at Jail West on Parham Road in July, county officials said there were about 1,150 people being held at both jails.