Henrico pursuing public-private partnership for new detox and addiction recovery center

After pausing plans for a third county jail, Henrico officials are working to build a $12 million detox and recovery center to help adults struggling with substance use disorder.
The 24-hour center would provide medically supervised detox and services with an initial capacity of 12-16 beds, according to procurement documents.
With drug overdoses spiking in the Richmond area and around the state, the new center is expected to help the county address two areas of concern: an unceasing addiction epidemic and overcrowding in Henrico's two jails.
Deputy County Manager Tony McDowell said the facility is likely to rise near the county's government center at the intersection of Nine Mile and Dabbs House Roads.
"We expect this facility to meet our needs for many years," he said. "It will be designed in such a way that additional beds and patients could be added over time if needed."
Before retiring last year, former Henrico Sheriff Mike Wade envisioned a new facility exclusively for people in the local jail system's addiction recovery programs and those serving part-time sentences as a way to alleviate overcrowding. Still, the idea of another correctional center troubled Supervisor Tyrone Nelson, who feared it would simply expand the county's ability to incarcerate people, criminalizing what increasingly is considered a public health issue.
"I’m glad we pumped the brakes and didn’t move forward that way," said Supervisor Tyrone Nelson.
County Manager John Vithoulkas also was reluctant to build a new jail, particularly after state officials declined to allocate funding for a facility last year. That led to the creation of the Recovery Roundtable, a task force charged with addressing jail overcrowding and the addiction crisis.
Led by Nelson and Supervisor Tommy Branin, the committee included county judges, law enforcement officials, local health officials and representatives from the VCU and Bon Secours health systems.
"Our conversations helped us understand the importance of treating people with substance abuse issues," Nelson said. "A lot of the time in Henrico … crimes are perpetrated by people struggling with mental health or substance abuse."
Overdose cases are rising throughout the metro area and around the state.
Henrico Police earlier this year said the department had responded to 216 overdose calls through the first six months of the year, which was almost twice as many than the 118 it responded to during the same period in 2019. Throughout the Richmond area, overdose calls increased 65% through the same period, according to the Virginia Department of Health. Cases statewide were up by more than 40%.
Nearly 90% of incarcerated people who responded to a survey Wade conducted in Dec. 2017 reported that a drug addiction led to their arrest — regardless of whether they were charged with a drug-related crime.
The task force, which recommended expanding training and resources in the county's criminal justice system to help treat and reform people, envisioned the detox center as an alternative to an overnight jail stay for minor offenses such as trespassing or public intoxication.
Through 2018, the county's jails on Parham Road and in New Kent County surpassed their functional capacity to hold 1,341 people, with an average daily population of nearly 1,450 people between them. The number of people in jail has receded since then following a concerted effort by those involved in the task force’s work, including Sheriff Alisa Gregory, Vithoulkas said in July.
Following an outbreak at Jail West on Parham Road in July, county officials said there were about 1,150 people being held at both jails.
The request for proposals the county published last month says it could take 18-30 months before the center can open. Henrico hopes to partner with a private company, which would need to work with local and state health officials to figure out licensing, staffing, construction, insurance costs and service delivery plans before construction begins.
Henrico also is partnering with private entities on other major public projects, such as the redevelopment of the Virginia Center Commons with the Rebkee Co and Shamin Hotels, the new YMCA Frank Thornton Aquatic and a planned NOVA aquatics center at Regency mall.
In all of those projects, the county is helping pay for the construction while allowing private partners to operate the facilities so that the county doesn't need to pay to run them.
The request says the county intends to own and operate the new recovery center, but would be willing to consider "less costly or more efficient options," that could include a third-party designing or operating nursing care, a on-site pharmacy, billing, food service or facility maintenance services.
In any case, McDowell said police could still use the center to take people they think are in need of emergency detox services instead of taking them to jail.
