Henrico County police on Tuesday reported the fifth rabies case of 2023.

Officers responded to the 100 block of North Linden Avenue in Varina for the report of potential rabies exposure involving a cat, police said. The cat was reported to be acting abnormally.

The cat was submitted to the state lab, where it tested positive for rabies. Police said there were no additional animal or human exposures reported.

Abnormal wildlife behavior can be reported to the Henrico police at 804-501-5000.

Henrico will host a rabies vaccination clinic at the Henrico County Western Government Center on Parham Road from 9 a.m. to noon on Oct. 21. Rabies vaccinations will cost $15. Only cash will be accepted.

Recognize anyone in these Times-Dispatch archive photos?