Henrico School Board approves staggered return, starting with some elementary students Feb.22

“We've come so far, we're crossing the finish line. We can build trust, build some bridges, be successful and still have led the way in Henrico County with the way we have handled the pandemic,” Kinsella said.

Also in favor of a later return, Varina District Board member Alicia Atkins, said that while in-person learning will benefit some students, challenges will remain.

“The truth is, we had students struggling before this pandemic – and they were in our buildings,” Atkins said with a pause. “We had challenges while our students were in the buildings and putting our students in the buildings doesn’t resolve some of those challenges.”

Fairfield District Board member Roscoe Cooper initially proposed the first return date to be no earlier than March 8, while keeping his continued support to the fully virtual learning option.

While acknowledging that there are students who are failing, are depressed and isolated in virtual learning, some Henrico teachers and staff are experiencing the same fears and anxieties as it relates to an impending return to school, he said.

“I've seen the devastating personal impact this virus has had on our families, our communities, our schools and understand the mental health implications that are real, that exist,” Cooper said.