Henrico School Board extends Superintendent Amy Cashwell's contract to 2024

Amy Cashwell will remain the superintendent of Henrico County’s school system for at least four more years.

After waiving a 30-day notice for the proposed extension of her contract, the Henrico School Board voted unanimously Thursday to extend the agreement by two years. The agenda for the work session did not give any details about the proposed contract change.

“We wanted to show our confidence in her,” School Board Chairman Roscoe Cooper said after Thursday’s meeting. “We had the authority to do it, so we did it.”

Originally set to end on June 30, 2022, the term of the agreement has been extended to July 1, 2024.

The extension of the contract, which was signed when she started as superintendent in 2018, was approved as Henrico’s school system works toward reopening schools amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cooper said the board was compelled to extend the contract now so that Cashwell and her administration can focus on navigating the school system through the challenges of the pandemic and heightened attention around issues of racial justice.