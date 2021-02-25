Henrico School Board sends $665.2 million spending plan to county supervisors

County officials are expected to vote on the budget in April.

Henrico teachers are up for a minimum 4.4% salary increase. Last year, the county axed $100 million from the county budget due to anticipated hardships from the pandemic, part of which was to fund a 3% raise for all county employees. There’s now an $80 million surplus - $54.8 million of that will be used to fund the county’s 10,000 person work force.

Also on Thursday, Beth Teigen, schools Chief of Staff, told the Board that almost 7,000 school employees had received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. She also said that as the expansion of in-person began on Monday, cases had been trending downward for nearly a month, putting the division in the moderate category.