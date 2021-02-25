Henrico School Board sends $665.2 million spending plan to county supervisors

The Henrico School Board on Thursday approved a $665.2 million spending plan for the fiscal year beginning July 1 that would restore cuts made during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The proposal anticipates using federal relief funds for 10 additional school counselors who were originally paid through CARES act dollars, fully funds existing positions, foots the bill for employee healthcare increases and pays for an app to help families track school buses, among other things.
Not included are planned teacher raises pledged this month by County Manager John Vithoulkas, which will be considered alongside other county employee pay proposals and ultimately weighed by Henrico's Board of Supervisors.
They quickly signed off on the plan from Cashwell, which was 3.6% higher than last year's despite an economically challenging time.
Superintendent Amy Cashwell's budget proposal is built on a $3 million increase in state and federal grants, and a $16 million increase in the general fund at $526 million.
Cashwell last year asked 125 new positions, including 40 full time counselors, 35 full-time substitute teachers, and 15 new reading specialists; she told the Board in January that there wasn't enough money to support those requests this year.
County officials are expected to vote on the budget in April.
Henrico teachers are up for a minimum 4.4% salary increase. Last year, the county axed $100 million from the county budget due to anticipated hardships from the pandemic, part of which was to fund a 3% raise for all county employees. There’s now an $80 million surplus - $54.8 million of that will be used to fund the county’s 10,000 person work force.
Also on Thursday, Beth Teigen, schools Chief of Staff, told the Board that almost 7,000 school employees had received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. She also said that as the expansion of in-person began on Monday, cases had been trending downward for nearly a month, putting the division in the moderate category.
This is following three delays of in-person learning caused by the division being in the highest risk category for transmission, along with school nurses being stationed at various vaccine sites, impacting the county schools' COVID-19 mitigation strategy. Currently, just elementary school students are in school buildings. Third through fifth grade students will return on Monday, and all remaining middle and high school students will return next week.
This month, 37 people in various schools in Henrico tested positive for COVID-19, the latest one on Tuesday, according to data from the district. As of Thursday, the county averages 70 new cases per day in a seven day period. On Jan. 25, a month before Thursday's meeting, the county averaged 178 cases per day in a seven day period.
Separately, Henrico County Public Schools is reviewing its relationship with the Henrico Police Department. Community members were asked via a press release to submit comments to weigh in on an updated memorandum of understanding between the school division and the police department.
(804) 649-6948