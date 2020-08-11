With Henrico County schools preparing to begin the school year online next month, the school system has requested an additional $15.1 million over its adopted $509.9 million budget for this year.
The additional money, which officials said the federal CARES Act would cover, is needed for extra cleaning supplies, substitute teachers, laptops, overtime costs and other expenses related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a presentation to the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, Superintendent Amy Cashwell said those items as well as new temporary custodial staff, nursing assistants and other support jobs are part of a health mitigation plan for the entire school year, including the first nine weeks of the year that will be online for most of the county’s students.
“In order to follow those plans … we’ll have to be able to leverage these supplies,” Cashwell said.
Public school buildings throughout Virginia closed under the order of Gov. Ralph Northam at the onset of the pandemic in March. As classes continued online and facilities closed to limit the spread of the coronavirus in the spring, the state allocated $9.3 million to the school system and $28.8 million to the county government in emergency federal relief funding.
The county government used the money to avoid layoffs and to continually clean and sanitize its facilities that were still open. The school system used its funding then to buy laptops and other equipment for students without the tools necessary to continue school online.
Overall, the federal government allocated $3.1 billion to Virginia specifically to help combat the spread of the coronavirus. About half of that funding, $1.3 billion, has been allocated for local governments.
Meghan Coates, the county’s finance director, said additional CARES Act money that the state is allocating to Henrico should be able to cover the funding the school system says it needs.
“There are no official plans yet for the additional $28.8M we expect to receive this week. But you will likely see that used as a source to address certain school reopening needs,” Coates said in an email Monday.
During last month’s School Board meeting, school officials initially said reopening the schools — whether online, partially online or completely in person — would require nearly $30 million in new funding.
While the budget amendment request is for $15.1 million, school officials said they may need an additional $7.2 million for more substitute teachers as well as building and HVAC system maintenance during the school year.
Assistant Superintendent Chris Sorensen said there may be some schools money available to cover those costs.
“We’re going to work with county staff to monitor our budget,” he said. “Later on when the plan rolls out and we have a better idea of what the exact COVID-related costs are, we’ll work together to amend our budget.”
The county is also being asked to consider a $2.5 million allocation to three nonprofits that are working with the school system to provide child care services this year. The county funding would help subsidize costs for families.
The three organizations working with the school system are the YMCA of Greater Richmond, the Henrico Police Athletic League and the Henrico Education Foundation. Cashwell said that the school system is still working out plans with the three nonprofits, but that the plan is for the programs to be available in about 16 schools.
She said the number of schools with the program could be limited because of coronavirus-related limitations, noting that “several thousand” students will be phased back into schools even during the first nine weeks, because special-needs students and English-language learners require specialized services in-person.
The Board of Supervisors will vote on the combined $15.1 million and $2.5 million appropriation package next month.
