Henrico Schools begins weekly COVID-19 testing for winter sports athletes on Monday

Micky Ogburn, the Three Chopt district representative, said parents have contacted her with confusing information, saying their children having taken antibody tests or already having contracted COVID-19 as reasons to object to the testing requirement. If someone has contracted COVID-19, they may be immune for a few months, but the CDC is largely unclear about how long immunity lasts after infection.

“This is really about making sure we’re keeping our athletes healthy, and keeping in-class instruction happening not only for athletes, but for all of our students,” Teigen told the Board during Thursday’s School Board work session.

Despite pushback from parents, Teigen said the rules won’t change.

In the written public comment for Thursday’s meeting, two people under the alias “Concerned Parent,” accused Henrico schools of creating division, pointing out that those with a vaccine can still contract and spread the virus.

“Please consider that vaccinated individuals can be positive asymptotic and can be contagious/spread,” one of the comments said, listed under the magisterial district of “Students at Tucker and Godwin High Schools.” Both schools are in Henrico’s more affluent West End. “If testing is required, it should be for the total population, regardless of vaccination status.”