Henrico Schools begins weekly COVID-19 testing for winter sports athletes on Monday

Henrico Public Schools will begin its COVID-19 testing requirement for unvaccinated student athletes on Monday.
The state program, the Virginia School Screening Testing for Assurance, will begin Monday for students who are in winter sports, mostly since those are inside. It’s being supported by a more than $1 million grant.
Testing will begin for high school sports on Monday, Nov. 15. Middle school athletes, who begin tryouts next week, will begin their participation in the screening program on Nov. 29.
Students and coaches who are not vaccinated will be required to test weekly for COVID-19. Vaccinated students and coaches can get tested if they choose, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says those who are fully vaccinated with a COVID-19 vaccine are much less likely to contract the virus.
Last year, the division cancelled winter sports because of COVID-19. They announced it last November, the week before the season was supposed to start, making Henrico one of the largest school systems in the state to cancel winter sports.
Some members of the Henrico School Board say they’ve heard objections from parents of children who are participating in winter sports about a testing requirement.
Kristi Kinsella, the Brookland district representative, said people in her district have complained the division is being “discriminatory” toward athletes who are participating in the winter. Beth Teigen, Chief of Staff, said the division’s health committee recommended testing for winter sports since they are primarily indoors, whereas fall sports were mostly outdoors. COVID-19 is more transmissible indoors, the CDC says.
Micky Ogburn, the Three Chopt district representative, said parents have contacted her with confusing information, saying their children having taken antibody tests or already having contracted COVID-19 as reasons to object to the testing requirement. If someone has contracted COVID-19, they may be immune for a few months, but the CDC is largely unclear about how long immunity lasts after infection.
“This is really about making sure we’re keeping our athletes healthy, and keeping in-class instruction happening not only for athletes, but for all of our students,” Teigen told the Board during Thursday’s School Board work session.
Despite pushback from parents, Teigen said the rules won’t change.
In the written public comment for Thursday’s meeting, two people under the alias “Concerned Parent,” accused Henrico schools of creating division, pointing out that those with a vaccine can still contract and spread the virus.
“Please consider that vaccinated individuals can be positive asymptotic and can be contagious/spread,” one of the comments said, listed under the magisterial district of “Students at Tucker and Godwin High Schools.” Both schools are in Henrico’s more affluent West End. “If testing is required, it should be for the total population, regardless of vaccination status.”
Teigen also said in the fall, the division didn’t have the infrastructure to test for COVID-19. Henrico expressed interest in the ViSSTA program earlier this year, alongside Richmond Public Schools. She also said not being able to test students for COVID-19 had a heavy impact on the school division’s ability to safely operate schools.
Henrico County is currently in a “substantial” transmission spread, down from the “high” transmission spread. However, because of a statewide teacher shortage, Teigen said the county’s staff is “strained.”
