Henrico schools chief proposes $665.2 million spending plan; teacher raises not included yet in the process

The spending plan Henrico Schools Superintendent Amy Cashwell wants for the fiscal year that begins July 1 would restore some of last years' reductions, un-freeze positions and pay for professional development and technology equipment.
The $665.2 million blueprint Cashwell presented to the School Board on Thursday is about $23 million higher than this years' operating budget and does not include employee pay raises; in Henrico, school and county government employee raises are considered together later in the budget process.
“I want to be clear that additional compensation is a goal this year and I urge you to stay tuned for more information in the near future,” Cashwell said. “Our employees make critical and valued contributions every day to the success of our county and the School Board and I continue to advocate for you, and we feel are working diligently to reward you for that service and dedication.”
While the School Board took no action on the plan Thursday, members unanimously voted later in the meeting for a targeted redistricting plan at Colonial Ridge and Rivers Edge elementary schools to address overcapacity issues and to fill seats at Holladay Elementary school, where the available capacity has doubled.
Cashwell said the fact that her spending plan is about 3.6% above the current budget speaks to the county's dedication to education, even amid economic turbulence caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
“During this trying time our community’s commitment to public education has never wavered,” Cashwell said.
The proposed budget would restore current reductions and fully fund all existing positions, cover an anticipated $3 million employee healthcare increase, allow for an app to locate school buses in real-time and add 10 school counselors who currently are being paid with federal CARES Act dollars.
The school district anticipated receiving about $35 million in additional CARES funding to address learning loss and learning gaps for students.
Cashwell’s proposal does not contain many initiatives from last year's blueprint, before the pandemic hit. She had proposed adding nearly 125 new positions, including 40 school counselors, 35 full-time substitute teachers and 15 reading specialists.
“Those were and still are important initiatives and so while this budget restores us to where we were at that point last year it doesn't move us forward in those initiatives, though we will make a little headway with the counselors piece,” Cashwell said.
The pandemic also upended a comprehensive redistricting plan, which the School Board in September directed Cashwell's administration to abandon in favor of planning to address overcrowding and equity at specific schools.
The school system began the redistricting process in September 2019, with the goals of reducing concentrated poverty, addressing school overcrowding and accommodating projected student population growth.
The Board on Thursday decided to push comprehensive redistricting back until this coming October.
“I think it is imperative that we have the September 2021 enrollment data [when discussing countywide redistricting] because this is not a year to be basing in any decisions on this year's enrollment,” said School Board Vice Chairwoman Marcie Shea, who represents the Tuckahoe District.
Board member Alicia Atkins, who represents the Varina District, said it would be wise to have a discussion ahead of the formal October meeting to understand the overall redistricting process that will be followed.
However, the school board is moving ahead with a targeted redistricting plan, regarding the overcapacity issues at Colonial Ridge and Rivers Edge elementary schools. The school board had no comments regarding the targeted plan.
Other elementary schools impacted by the targeted plan are Kaechele, Longan, Springfield Park, Twin Hickory and Echo Lake. Nearly 500 students will move between the seven schools, including Colonial Ridge and Rivers Edge.
The plan will go into effect for the 2021-2022 academic year.