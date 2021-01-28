Henrico schools chief proposes $665.2 million spending plan; teacher raises not included yet in the process

The spending plan Henrico Schools Superintendent Amy Cashwell wants for the fiscal year that begins July 1 would restore some of last years' reductions, un-freeze positions and pay for professional development and technology equipment.

The $665.2 million blueprint Cashwell presented to the School Board on Thursday is about $23 million higher than this years' operating budget and does not include employee pay raises; in Henrico, school and county government employee raises are considered together later in the budget process.

“I want to be clear that additional compensation is a goal this year and I urge you to stay tuned for more information in the near future,” Cashwell said. “Our employees make critical and valued contributions every day to the success of our county and the School Board and I continue to advocate for you, and we feel are working diligently to reward you for that service and dedication.”

While the School Board took no action on the plan Thursday, members unanimously voted later in the meeting for a targeted redistricting plan at Colonial Ridge and Rivers Edge elementary schools to address overcapacity issues and to fill seats at Holladay Elementary school, where the available capacity has doubled.