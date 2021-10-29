Henrico schools removes novel 'Out of Darkness' as gubernatorial candidates spar on book censorship in election race

The book is categorized as being for young adults and won a Michael L. Printz award in 2016, one of the highest honors for Young Adult literature.

Henrico schools spokeswoman Eileen Cox said the district’s Chief Learning Officer requested a review of the book after Dupuis’ comment. Cox said the “Instructional Materials Review Committee” is reading the book and will recommend to Superintendent Amy Cashwell whether to remove the book permanently.

Ashley Hope Pérez, the author of "Out of Darkness," said she believes the word “pornography” is misused in Dupuis’ statement, and that the removal of the book shows greater signs of where democracy may be headed. She also said she hadn't heard backlash about the book, published in 2015, until this year. Other bans of the book happened in Texas this year, where the book is set.

“‘Pornography’ is kind of like a weaponized engagement with human sexuality that's disconnected from actual lived experiences,” Pérez said in an interview. “Whereas literature, engaging with sexual experiences or sexuality is something that's been part of what literature's done.