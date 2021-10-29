Henrico schools removes novel 'Out of Darkness' as gubernatorial candidates spar on book censorship

Last week, the Youngkin campaign rolled out an ad featuring a mother who sought to ban the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel “Beloved” by Black author Toni Morrison from Fairfax County Public Schools.

The woman in the ad, Laura Murphy, says Youngkin supports parents’ ability to opt their children out of school content they find too explicit. At the time, Murphy said she wanted the book removed altogether until the district put in place new policies related to explicit material. The ad attacks McAuliffe for vetoing a bill when he was governor that would have allowed parents to block their children from reading books in school that contain sexually explicit material.

The ad doesn’t mention Morrison’s novel, but a Washington Post article from 2013 includes an interview with Murphy’s son, who read the book as a student, calling the book “disgusting.”

“Beloved,” which is at times violent, details the gruesome plight of former slaves after the American Civil War through the eyes of a Black woman.