20200715_MET_HENR_JM05

Parents, teachers and children held signs during a rally by teachers and parents in Henrico County held at Glen Allen High School on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. The group was advocating a safe opening to schools, including wearing mandatory masks and holding the first 9 week of school online among other safeguards.

 JOE MAHONEY/TIMES-DISPATCH

Henrico Public Schools Superintendent Amy Cashwell is recommending a fully virtual start to the school year, the school system announced Monday.

While officials earlier this summer said they was developing a part-time, hybrid reopening plan to limit transmission of COVID-19, the new plan calls for online-only instruction for the first nine weeks of school.

A division news release says the deviation from the preliminary school reopening plan "prioritizes the health and safety of employees, students and families."

“As heartbreaking as it would be to not see all our students in person on Sept. 8, it is clear to me that this is the most prudent recommendation at this time, based on evolving health information,” Cashwell said in messages to employees and student households.

The Henrico School Board is scheduled to vote on the plan Thursday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

csuarez@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6178

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

A week to remember in Richmond's monumental story

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email