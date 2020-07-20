Henrico Public Schools Superintendent Amy Cashwell is recommending a fully virtual start to the school year, the school system announced Monday.
While officials earlier this summer said they was developing a part-time, hybrid reopening plan to limit transmission of COVID-19, the new plan calls for online-only instruction for the first nine weeks of school.
A division news release says the deviation from the preliminary school reopening plan "prioritizes the health and safety of employees, students and families."
“As heartbreaking as it would be to not see all our students in person on Sept. 8, it is clear to me that this is the most prudent recommendation at this time, based on evolving health information,” Cashwell said in messages to employees and student households.
The Henrico School Board is scheduled to vote on the plan Thursday.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Group think with no scientific evidence. Why not at least give parents who want to send their kids to school the opportunity? Hanover is the only one who got it right.
