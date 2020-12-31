Henrico Supervisor Tyrone Nelson sets sights on April 2021 to have a civilian review board proposal ready

“CRB’s [civilian review boards] are not a fix-all for everything. They do not stop police shootings. Ultimately, again … they give citizens a recourse. They give citizens a place that they can go,” Nelson said during the Dec. 15 meeting.

Rev. Marvin Gilliam Jr., a pastor in the Church Hill area and a Varina resident, said review boards are important because they provide additional accountability to police officers.

“I think transparency breeds trust, so, the more accountable and more transparent processes can be the more trust can be built between communities that have distrust with law enforcement,” said Gilliman said, who is married with three children.

Gilliam,38, grew up in Chesterfield County and has lived in the Varina District of Henrico for the past three years. He has had a few interactions with the police and some that were not so pleasant.

For Gilliman, while the review board would work to oversee the police department, it would also be a time for community members to come together and listen to one another. Having a racially diverse community board, made up of Black, Latino, Asian, Indian and white citizens, can help begin the healing process, Gilliman said.