Henrico Supervisor Tyrone Nelson sets sights on April 2021 to have a civilian review board proposal ready

Some Henrico County leaders are starting the new year working to establish a civilian review board to oversee the county’s police department.
For the past six months, at the request of Supervisor Tyrone Nelson, the Henrico Board of Supervisors have discussed such a review board, with some pushback over whether it's necessary or even feasible under state law. The county held a public forum and surveyed residents about it.
Civilian review boards are composed of community members that would be authorized to review use of force incidents and accusations of misconduct, investigate complaints and take disciplinary action against law enforcement officers.
Nelson is working on the proposal with an earmarked date of April 15 to present it to his colleagues. From there, the following 45 days would be allotted for the Supervisors to digest the proposal, share it with residents and hear what they think of it. Come June 1, Nelson hopes to have a final proposal for the Board of Supervisors to vote on.
Nelson first asked for the creation of a board in early June as nationwide racial reckoning unfolded after police killed George Floyd in Minneapolis.
“I was triggered by what was going on nationally, made me think about what we do locally,” Nelson said in an interview. “Henrico is a minority-majority [county], so when you’re dealing with a community that is almost half non-white there are going to be some challenges.”
If done correctly, a civilian review board would give the community a voice in law enforcement matters — decisions that have often been shielded from public view as internal affairs, Nelson said. Three of the five county supervisors signaled support for a review board earlier this year.
Gov. Ralph Northam signed legislation into law in October to expand the powers of civilian review boards. Sponsored by House Majority Leader Charniele Herring, D-Alexandria, and Sen. Ghazala Hashmi, D-Chesterfield, their two bills allow civilian review boards to subpoena testimony and make binding disciplinary determinations in cases of serious police wrongdoing.
The law sets a deadline of July 1, 2021 for localities to set up the review boards.
Supervisor Dan Schmitt, who has spent time with Nelson working on the potential board said Dec. 15 that he is “very willing” to talk about the review board because it's important to Nelson as well as Henrico residents.
“I will say this, the need for discussion around this topic exists. The need for in-depth review of this topic is called for,” said Schmitt, who did not respond to a request for comment this week.
Supervisor Pat O’Bannon, who in July questioned whether independent civilian oversight of the police is necessary, said in an interview she finds the state law to be “flawed.”
Two “grave concerns” jumped out to O’Bannon. First, if police officers are given binding disciplinary action from a review board, “that officer would be treated differently than those who receive a grievance process.” And second, the difficulty of creating a board that reflects the demographics of the locality it serves.
“What does demographic mean?” O’Bannon said, questioning would there need to be both left and right handed residents on the board and someone to represent the county’s deaf community.
By O’Bannon’s count, the board would need to have at least 27 members to reflect the Henrico community, something she said she's “not sure it's possible or feasible.”
Nelson said the county would have to “wrestle” with figuring out how to make the board reflect the demographic diversity of the county.
The Richmond City Council approved an ordinance in July to create a task force whose intent is to help establish a new civilian review board. However, appointments for such a task force were delayed in November after council members were divided on whether current or former law enforcement officials should be included in the task force.
Virginia’s legislation bars active law enforcement officers or their family members from serving on civilian review boards.
“CRB’s [civilian review boards] are not a fix-all for everything. They do not stop police shootings. Ultimately, again … they give citizens a recourse. They give citizens a place that they can go,” Nelson said during the Dec. 15 meeting.
Rev. Marvin Gilliam Jr., a pastor in the Church Hill area and a Varina resident, said review boards are important because they provide additional accountability to police officers.
“I think transparency breeds trust, so, the more accountable and more transparent processes can be the more trust can be built between communities that have distrust with law enforcement,” said Gilliman said, who is married with three children.
Gilliam,38, grew up in Chesterfield County and has lived in the Varina District of Henrico for the past three years. He has had a few interactions with the police and some that were not so pleasant.
For Gilliman, while the review board would work to oversee the police department, it would also be a time for community members to come together and listen to one another. Having a racially diverse community board, made up of Black, Latino, Asian, Indian and white citizens, can help begin the healing process, Gilliman said.
“I think there’s this disconnect, a cultural disconnect between the relationship of some communities and police. For Black and brown people it’s a certain age where you have to have a talk with young people and say ‘hey if you have an interaction with a police officer this is how you need to behave.’ That’s not something that happens in other households in majority culture houses … because inherently they believe the police is on their side,” Gilliman said.
Taking the time to listen to one another, to hear what’s happening from all perspectives and stepping outside of one’s own echo chamber “is so vital. It is one of the pieces we are missing, everyone is in their own bubble, we don’t take the time to just sit there and listen to the perspectives of someone else,” Gilliman said.